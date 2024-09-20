Pope Francis: 'We are called to deeper union with Christ'

Pope Francis meets with members of the International Movement of Catholic Students—Pax Romana, and calls on them to always draw closer to the Lord Jesus, so that His grace may transform the world.

"We are all pilgrims on a journey, called together to deeper union with the Lord Jesus and openness to the power of His grace to transform our lives and the world in which we live."

Pope Francis offered this reminder when receiving members of the International Movement of Catholic Students—Pax Romana in the Vatican on Friday.

The Holy Father began his remarks by thanking them for their commitment to promoting social justice and integral human development inspired by their Catholic faith.

Authentic leaven of the Gospel

"Your presence and activity, whether in academic settings, workplaces or city streets," the Pope recalled, "serve this end by working to sculpt a more compassionate, harmonious, and fraternal world."

By fostering "a sense of global citizenship and encouraging action at the local level," the Pope said, the movement not only "enables young people not only to deepen their understanding of the pressing social issues of our time," but also "empowers them to promote impactful changes within their communities, thus serving as an authentic leaven of the Gospel."

Holy Year and Synod

The Holy Father told them to welcome the forthcoming Jubilee Year "as a privileged opportunity" for personal renewal and spiritual enrichment in union with the entire Church.

The Pope also encouraged everyone to take an active part in the Church’s synodal journey, ahead of the second session in October, by being "attentive to the quiet voice of the Holy Spirit."



"It is my hope," Pope Francis said, "that your presence in Rome, and our meeting today, will be a source of renewed inspiration for your efforts to work for the growth of peace, harmony, justice, human rights and mercy, and thus for the extension of God’s kingdom in this world."

