Pope departs on Apostolic Journey to Luxembourg and Belgium

Pope Francis shakes hands with the captain as he boards the papal plane in Rome (Vatican Media)

Pope Francis sets off on his Apostolic Visit to Luxembourg and Belgium after meeting at his Vatican residence with several people who sleep rough near St. Peter’s Square.

By Devin Watkins

The papal plane departed from Rome’s Fiumicino Airport at 8:29 AM on Thursday carrying Pope Francis, his entourage, and dozens of reporters covering his Apostolic Journey to Luxembourg and Belgium.

Before leaving the Casa Santa Marta, the Pope met with a group of about 10 homeless people who sleep on the streets near St. Peter’s Square.

The group was accompanied by Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity, according to the Holy See Press Office.

Speaking afterwards with Vatican News, the Papal Almoner explained that the meeting was a surprise for these individuals, as he had initially invited them only "for a morning cappuccino," which turned into a personal meeting with the Pope.

Continuing a tradition that dates back to the beginning of his pontificate, Pope Francis always seeks to greet the poor as he leaves the Vatican for his Apostolic Journeys "because they represent Christ," added Cardinal Krajewski.

The papal plane prepares to depart

The Holy Father is expected to land at Luxembourg Airport at around 10:00 AM (GMT+2).

His first events are private meetings with Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, the European country’s Head of State, and Luc Frieden, the Prime Minister, as well as a public speech delivered to the country’s civil authorities and diplomatic corps.

In the afternoon, Pope Francis will meet with the Catholic community of Luxembourg at the Cathedral of Notre-Dame before flying to Brussels, the capital of Belgium.