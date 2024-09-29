Pope Francis concludes his Apostolic Journey to the European nations of Belgium and Luxembourg marking his 46th Apostolic Journey abroad.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Pope Francis has left Belgium's capital of Brussels and is en route to Rome.

The Brussels Airlines flight carrying the Holy Father and the journalists accompanying him took off from Melsbroek Air Base at about 1:20 P.M. local time., and is expected to land in Rome's International Fiumicino Airport just shy of 3 P.M.



Before departure, the Pope was warmly seen off by authorities and offered a choral-filled farewell ceremony at the Base, after having celebrated Mass for the nation's faithful at Brussels' King Baudouin Stadium this morning.

After the Mass, the Pope had recited his midday Angelus prayer with the Belgian faithful. In his subsequent remarks, Pope Francis expressed great concern for “the escalation and intensification” of the conflict in the Middle East and appealed for an immediate ceasefire.

The Holy Father's Visit to the European nations of Belgium and Luxembourg, 26-29 September, was his second Apostolic Journey this month, after his 12-day Apostolic Journey at the start of September, to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, and Singapore.

Pope Francis concludes Apostolic Journey to Belgium