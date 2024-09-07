Pope Francis ‘deeply saddened’ by school fire in Kenya

The fire broke out at the Hillside Endarasha Primary School in Nyeri County (ANSA)

Pope Francis sends his condolences and prayers to the families of victims of a fire at a primary school in Kenya, which may have killed over 70 children.

By Devin Watkins

A fire broke out at the Hillside Endarasha Primary School dormitory on Thursday night, killing at least 18 children with 70 others still missing.

The private elementary school serves families in Nyeri County, in central Kenya.

According to the County Commissioner, the dormitory housed over 150 boys between the ages of 10 and 14.

In response to the tragedy, Pope Francis sent a message on Saturday to express his condolences to the victims’ families.

The telegram was signed by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and sent to Archbishop Anthony Muheria, the Archbishop of Nyeri.

In it, the Pope said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of the loss of young lives.

He also expressed his “spiritual closeness to all who are suffering the effects of this calamity, especially the injured and the families who grieve.”

Pope Francis commended the souls of the dead to the “loving mercy of Almighty God” and offered his “prayers for the personnel and the civil authorities who continue to provide assistance.”

He concluded the telegram by invoking upon everyone affected “the Lord’s blessings of strength, peace, and consolation.”

Pope Francis is currently in Papua New Guinea as he continues the second stage of his 45th Apostolic Journey abroad, which is taking him to Asia and Oceania.