Pope Francis cancels day’s audiences due to mild flu

Pope Francis has canceled his audiences scheduled for Monday due to a mild flu as a precautionary measure ahead of his upcoming visit to Luxembourg and Belgium.

By Vatican News

The Holy See Press Office announced that all of Pope Francis’ audiences scheduled for September 23 had been canceled.

A statement said the Pope was suffering from a mild flu and chose to rest ahead of his upcoming visit abroad.

“Due to a mild flu-like condition and as a precautionary measure considering the upcoming visit, the papal audiences scheduled for today are canceled,” it read.

Pope Francis is due to undertake an Apostolic Journey to Luxembourg and Belgium on September 26-29.