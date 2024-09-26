Pope Francis arrives in Belgium

Pope Francis is in Belgium at the start of a three-day apostolic visit dense with events and encounters.

By Vatican News

A 55-minute flight from Luxembourg brought Pope Francis to Brussels’ Melsbroek Air Base on Thursday evening kicking off the second leg of his 46th Apostolic journey abroad.

The first to welcome him to the country were the Apostolic Nuncio to Belgium, Archbishop Franco Coppola and the Ambassador of Belgium to the Holy See, Patrick Renault, who boarded the papal plane shortly after landing.

Awaiting the Pope on the tarmac was the Archbishop of Mechelen-Brussel, Malines-Bruxelles, Luc Terlinden and a delegation of religious and civil authorities.

He was greeted by the guard of honour and a military band that played the national anthems of the Vatican and Belgium. A children’s choir also had songs of welcome for the Holy Father.

The last Pope to visit Belgium was Pope St. John II in 1995.

After a brief welcome ceremony, Pope Francis travels to the Apostolic Nunciature where he will reside during his stay in Belgium.

He will pay a courtesy visit to King Leopold Lodewijk Maria and to Queen Mathilde d’Udekem d’Acoz at Laeken Castle on Friday morning before meeting with authorities and representatives of civil society during which he will pronounce his first official discourse in the nation.

One highlight of this visit is to mark the 600th anniversary of the founding of the Catholic University of Leuven, home to one of the world’s leading theology faculties. On Sunday, 29 September, the last day of the visit, the Pope will celebrate Mass in Brussels’ Stadium where more than 35,000 faithful are expected to attend.

Thursday 26 September marks the first day of Pope Francis’ 46th Apostolic Journey abroad taking him to Luxembourg and Belgium.