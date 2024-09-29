Pope appeals for immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, Gaza, Palestine, Israel

Pope Francis expresses great concern for “the escalation and intensification” of the conflict in the Middle East and appeals for an immediate ceasefire.

By Linda Bordoni

Speaking after Holy Mass in Brussels’ King Baudouin Stadium at the conclusion of his apostolic visit to Belgium, Pope Francis appealed to all parties involved in the ongoing war in the Middle East “to cease fire immediately in Lebanon, in Gaza, in the rest of Palestine, and in Israel.”

“Hostages must be released, and humanitarian aid must be allowed,” he said.

The Pope launched his appeal after saying he continues “to follow with pain and great concern the escalation and intensification of the conflict in Lebanon.”

“Lebanon is a message,” he said, addressing the over 30,000 people present at the Mass, “but at this moment, it is a message that is being torn apart.”

The Pope’s reiterated appeal came as Israel’s military said it struck more Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on Sunday, killing another top Hezbollah leader, a day after the militant group confirmed the death of Hassan Nasrallah, deepening fears of a wider war. Hundreds of people have been killed in the strikes and thousands injured. Israel, which has devastated Gaza in 11 months of relentless bombardment, launched an offensive in Lebanon on Monday after months of deadly border exchanges following the deadly Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October 2023.

“This war, Pope Francis continued, “has devastating effects on the population: Many, too many people continue to die day after day in the Middle East.”

And asking for prayers for the victims and for their families, and reminding all men and women of goodwill not to forget the suffering Ukraine, he said: “Let us pray for peace.”

World Day of Migrants and Refugees

The Holy Father also recalled the celebration on Sunday of the 110th World Day of Migrants and Refugees” on the theme “God walks with His people”.



“From this country, Belgium, which has been and still is a destination for many migrants, I renew my appeal to Europe and the international community to consider the phenomenon of migration as an opportunity to grow together in fraternity,” he said.

“And I invite everyone to see in the face of every migrant brother and sister, the face of Jesus, who became a guest and a pilgrim among us.”

Beatification King Baudouin

The Pope also announced his intention, upon his return to Rome, to “begin the process of beatification for King Baudouin, whose example as a man of faith should illuminate leaders.”

“I ask that the Belgian bishops commit to advancing this cause," he said.

“King Baudouin, a man of faith, whose example should illuminate leaders.”

The Pope’s appeals for peace and fraternity came as he thanked his Belgian hosts for their hospitality and for the work of all who have organized his visit.

He also thanked the many faithful who travelled from “the Netherlands, Germany, and France to share this day,” and concluded entrusting the gift of peace to the Virgin Mary:

“Through Mary’s intercession, let us ask God for the gift of peace, for war-torn Ukraine, Palestine and Israel, for Sudan, for Myanmar and all the lands scarred by war.”