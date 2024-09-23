Pope commends 'Christmas Contest' for transmitting Christ's peace and joy

In his remarks addressed to the annual 'Christmas Contest,' the Holy Father reiterates how the Christ Child gives meaning to our loves and how Jesus 'speaks to them' in their annual Vatican-organized endeavor leading up to Christmas Day.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"The Incarnation of Jesus Christ, who brings true peace to the world – and how much we need it today! – has inspired, over the centuries, countless artists of every language and culture, who have portrayed paths of fraternity in the world."

Pope Francis stressed this in his remarks to participants in the Christmas Contest 2024. His prepared remarks were delivered to the participants given his Monday audiences were cancelled so he could recover from flu-like symptoms ahead of his upcoming 46th Apostolic Journey abroad to Belgium and Luxembourg.

'Christmas Concert'

The "Christmas Concert" is a concert organized by the Pontifical Foundation Gravissimum Educationis that aims to “gives a voice to young people by inviting them to create new songs inspired by Christmas and its values.”

The competition is held in the run-up to the Christmas Concert, during which the pieces of the first prize winners will be performed.

"I would like to recall with you, young singers and musicians who are dedicated to promoting the values of Christmas," the Holy Father noted, "that the birth of Jesus was accompanied by a heavenly song, 'Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace among those whom he favours!'”



God's love speaks to your hearts

The Pope told them they are part of a great movement that, he suggested, always manifests "God’s love," which was "made man in Jesus Christ." That love, he insisted, "speaks to your hearts."

The Pope reminded them that the Lord, throughout history, has brought much-needed peace to the world and paved paths for fraternity.

"In your desire to express your artistic vocation and your human and Christian journey, all of you, in different ways," he implored, "feel the attraction of the mystery of incarnate love."

Jesus who gives meaning to our lives

The Holy Father marveled that they "sing about hope for those of your peers who have lost it for so many reasons," including "suffering, illness, war, forced migration, problems in the family, school or with friends."

"Perhaps some of these young people will be touched by your witness!" he said.

The Pope went on to suggest the great need for young people’s talent and creativity, "who are motivated not by the idols of money or success," but by "a passion for beauty, for fraternity, for Jesus who saves and gives meaning to our lives."

Pope Francis concluded by wishing them well, requesting their prayers, and imparting upon them his Apostolic Blessing.

