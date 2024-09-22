Search

POPE

Pope at Angelus: True greatness can be found in caring for the weakest

At the Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis explains the Lord’s words on how true power and greatness do not lie in the dominion of the strongest, but in care for the weakest.

By Thaddeus Jones

Greeting the crowds in St. Peter’s Square for the midday Angelus on Sunday, Pope Francis recalled how the Gospel in today’s liturgy tells us about the time when Jesus announces to his disciples that He will suffer, be handed over to men and killed, and rise three days after His death. But the disciples do not understand what the Lord means and are more concerned about who is the “greatest” in their discussions among themselves.

Greatness in service

The Pope explained how the silence of the disciples when Jesus asks them what they were talking about among themselves is very revealing. He says this silence resulted from their shame before the Lord in discussing who was greatest among them, reflecting the pride that closed their hearts earlier in hearing and understanding the Lord's words. What the Lord said contrasted with their concerns when He spoke about the meaning of His very life offered up in gift, service and humility for all.

“And yet Jesus responds openly to the conversations whispered along the way: “If anyone would be first, he must be last of all and servant of all.” Do you want to be great? Make yourself small, put yourself at the service of all.”

Power means caring

The Pope emphasized how “Jesus renews our way of living” and teaches us that true power is not about domination by the strongest, but “care for the weakest.” This is why He calls a child over to stand in their midst saying “Whoever receives one such child in my name receives me.” The Pope observed how the child has no power, but depends on others, just as people have needs and require help to live.

Remembering the Lord’s words

We all are alive because of the care and love we have received, the Pope pointed out, but human thirst for power can make us forget that truth. He said seeking to dominate and not to serve inevitably causes suffering, and the first to feel it are “the little ones, the weak, the poor.”

“How many people suffer and die for power struggles! Theirs are lives that the world denies, as it denied Jesus…However, the Gospel remains living and filled with hope: He who has denied is risen, He is the Lord!”

In conclusion, the Pope recommended we ask ourselves if we know how to see Jesus in those around us, especially the least and smallest. Do we take care of our neighbours, and do we thank those who have helped us?

“Let us pray together to Mary, to be, like her, free of vainglory, and ready in service.”

22 September 2024, 12:23

The Angelus is a special prayer recited by Catholics three times a day, at 6am, noon, and 6pm and is accompanied by the ringing of the Angelus bell. The name comes from the Latin word for Angel and the prayer itself reminds us of how Jesus Christ assumed our human nature through the Mystery of the Incarnation.
The Pope recites the Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square every Sunday at midday.
He also gives a brief reflection on the Gospel of the day and often comments on some issue of international concern. The Pope’s words are broadcast all over the world on radio and television and widely shared on social media.
From Easter to Pentecost the Regina Coeli is prayed instead of the Angelus. This prayer commemorates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and, like the Angelus, concludes with the recitation of the Gloria three times.

Pray with the Pope

Angelus

Angelus Dómini nuntiávit Mariæ.
Et concépit de Spíritu Sancto.
Ave Maria...

Ecce ancílla Dómini.
Fiat mihi secúndum verbum tuum.
Ave Maria...

Et Verbum caro factum est.
Et habitávit in nobis.
Ave Maria...

Ora pro nobis, sancta Dei génetrix.
Ut digni efficiámur promissiónibus Christi.

Orémus.
Grátiam tuam, quǽsumus, Dómine,
méntibus nostris infunde;
ut qui, Ángelo nuntiánte, Christi Fílii tui incarnatiónem cognóvimus, per passiónem eius et crucem, ad resurrectiónis glóriam perducámur. Per eúndem Christum Dóminum nostrum.

Amen.

Gloria Patri... (ter)
Requiem aeternam...

Benedictio Apostolica seu Papalis

Dominus vobiscum.Et cum spiritu tuo.
Sit nomen Benedicat vos omnipotens Deus,
Pa ter, et Fi lius, et Spiritus Sanctus.

Amen.

The Angelus Prayer

The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary.
And she conceived of the Holy Spirit.
Hail Mary, etc...

Behold the handmaid of the Lord.
Be it done unto me according to Your Word.
Hail Mary, etc...

And the Word was made Flesh.
And dwelt among us.
Hail Mary, etc...

Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God.
That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray:
Pour forth, we beseech You, O Lord,
Your Grace into our hearts;
that as we have known the incarnation of Christ,
Your Son by the message of an angel,
so by His Passion and Cross
we may be brought to the glory of His Resurrection.
Through the same Christ, Our Lord.

Amen.

Glory be, etc… (3 times)
Eternal rest…

Apostolic Blessing

The Lord be with you.
And with your spirit.
Blessed be the name of the Lord.

Now and forever.

Our help is in the name of the Lord.
Who has made Heaven and Earth.
May Almighty God bless you.
In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.