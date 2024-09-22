Pope at Angelus: True greatness can be found in caring for the weakest

At the Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis explains the Lord’s words on how true power and greatness do not lie in the dominion of the strongest, but in care for the weakest.

By Thaddeus Jones

Greeting the crowds in St. Peter’s Square for the midday Angelus on Sunday, Pope Francis recalled how the Gospel in today’s liturgy tells us about the time when Jesus announces to his disciples that He will suffer, be handed over to men and killed, and rise three days after His death. But the disciples do not understand what the Lord means and are more concerned about who is the “greatest” in their discussions among themselves.

Greatness in service

The Pope explained how the silence of the disciples when Jesus asks them what they were talking about among themselves is very revealing. He says this silence resulted from their shame before the Lord in discussing who was greatest among them, reflecting the pride that closed their hearts earlier in hearing and understanding the Lord's words. What the Lord said contrasted with their concerns when He spoke about the meaning of His very life offered up in gift, service and humility for all.

“And yet Jesus responds openly to the conversations whispered along the way: “If anyone would be first, he must be last of all and servant of all.” Do you want to be great? Make yourself small, put yourself at the service of all.”

Power means caring

The Pope emphasized how “Jesus renews our way of living” and teaches us that true power is not about domination by the strongest, but “care for the weakest.” This is why He calls a child over to stand in their midst saying “Whoever receives one such child in my name receives me.” The Pope observed how the child has no power, but depends on others, just as people have needs and require help to live.

Remembering the Lord’s words

We all are alive because of the care and love we have received, the Pope pointed out, but human thirst for power can make us forget that truth. He said seeking to dominate and not to serve inevitably causes suffering, and the first to feel it are “the little ones, the weak, the poor.”

“How many people suffer and die for power struggles! Theirs are lives that the world denies, as it denied Jesus…However, the Gospel remains living and filled with hope: He who has denied is risen, He is the Lord!”

In conclusion, the Pope recommended we ask ourselves if we know how to see Jesus in those around us, especially the least and smallest. Do we take care of our neighbours, and do we thank those who have helped us?

“Let us pray together to Mary, to be, like her, free of vainglory, and ready in service.”