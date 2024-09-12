Day One in Singapore: ‘An orchid, an appeal, love for our brothers and sisters'

Pope Francis’ first full day in Singapore kicks off with meetings with the President and PM and a discourse to the authorities, and then it is the occasion for an ethnically diverse but united society to come together for Holy Mass.

By Linda Bordoni - Singapore

“Dendrobium His Holiness Pope Francis” is a beautiful new variety of orchid named in honour of the Pope.



It was presented to him this morning during his first private meetings with Singapore’s President and Prime Minister.

In this city where hundreds of varieties of orchids hang from trees and adorn every room, this lovely white hybrid orchid was chosen as it “exudes a serene and pure beauty” of ivory white petals with a pink tinge at the center.

Address to Authorities

After receiving such a beautiful tribute, the Pope travelled to the city‘s sprawling university complex where he addressed the authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps.

Here he praised Singapore’s economic prowess as a witness to human capacity but he appealed to the city-state not to neglect the weakest, especially foreign workers. He also used his platform to tell rich nations to act to promote the common good throughout the world.

Holy Mass

In the afternoon, Pope Francis joined some 50,000 waiting for him at the city Stadium to celebrate Mass. Most were Catholics but there were many men and women of goodwill of other faiths and denominations to share the moment and express gratitude for his presence in their city. An ecumenical delegation led by the Archbishop of Singapore, the Most Reverend Dr Titus Chung the Anglican Bishop of Singapore.

Meanwhile, concelebrating with Pope Francis, were Cardinal Chow of Hong Kong and Cardinal Bo of Yangon as well as bishops from Malaysia, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Philippines, Taiwan, Macao and Hong Kong.

Embrace without discrimination

The Pope reminded his flock that “love is characterized by a deep respect for all people, regardless of their race, belief or whatever makes them different from ourselves”

These he said, “are important words for us because, beyond the astonishment we feel in front of human works, they remind us that there is an even greater wonder to be embraced with even greater admiration and respect: namely, the brothers and sisters we meet, without discrimination, every day on our path, as we see in Singaporean society and the Church, which are ethnically diverse and yet united and in solidarity!”