Cardinal Ribat: Pope’s visit to PNG underscores unity of global Church

Offering his take on Pope Francis’ just-concluded Apostolic Visit to Papua New Guinea, the Cardinal Archbishop of Port Moresby highlights the Holy Father's closeness to young people, his support for women's rights, and the impact of his visit on the local Church and the wider world.

By Francesca Merlo and Delphine Allaire - Port Moresby

One of Pope Francis' most powerful messages in Papua New Guinea, according to Cardinal John Ribat, Archbishop of Port Moresby, was the one he delivered to young people on Monday morning.

It was plain to see that the Pope engaged in a personal connection with the 10,000 young people gathered in the Sir John Guise Stadium in Port Moresby, as he set aside his prepared text and spoke to them from the heart.

Speaking to Vatican News' Delphine Allaire after the Pope had left the island nation, Cardinal Ribat noted that the Holy Father encouraged young Papuans to stand up when they fall and to help others who have also fallen.

“That was a powerful message for the youth,” he said, “to help one another, not just seek help from outside, but also from within themselves, and to rise together."

"He also gave them another message,” the Cardinal continued. "They need to stay connected with their grandparents.”

The Cardinal explained that, as he often does, Pope Francis highlighted the invaluable riches that come from our grandparents—"values and culture that now, with so many modern influences, we risk disconnecting from.” The internet and social media can never provide those values, added the Cardinal.

The role of women in Papuan society

Turning to the Pope’s off-the-cuff remarks to civil authorities on the rights of women, Cardinal Ribat noted that the culture of Papua New Guinea is male-dominated and emphasises "men and looking down on women.”

Women are not respected or promoted for their contributions to society, said the Cardinal, adding that this “often leads to violence against them.”

“But women are the ones who are committed; they are the great builders of society,” he continued, noting that the Pope’s words recognise and promote this fact. “Women should be respected, loved, and promoted. They, too, need to live their lives freely, just as men do, but in a responsible and positive way,” he said.

Resource management

Pope Francis also directly addressed issues concerning the nation's natural wealth and its management.

This theme, according to Cardinal Ribat, is fundamental in the life of the Papuan people, and the Pope touched on it in his message to young people.

“He visited Vanimo and saw the forests and resources we have, some of which have been tapped,” noted Cardinal Ribat. “He emphasised that these resources must be used to develop the country, to build services like health and education.”

Cardinal Ribat also pointed out that the young people asked pertinent questions regarding natural resources, wondering where the money is going and who is benefiting from them.

“The Pope acknowledged this, and stressed that resources should be used to build the nation, so that everyone benefits,” said the Cardinal.

Hope, love and faith in Papua New Guinea

In his remarks on these messages and others, said Cardinal Ribat, “the Holy Father’s words have encouraged the people, the nation, the government, and everyone."

He acknowledged that every encounter had a specific message, and that at the heart of the Pope’s visit to Papua New Guinea was a message of hope, love, and faith.

For the Catholic Church in Papua New Guinea, this visit offered a great encouragement to be united and to work together, said the Cardinal.

He spoke of some of the long and often perilous journeys that Papuans took to be with Pope Francis over the course of these three days, noting that many “followed the routes missionaries once took. Some made pilgrimages of two weeks or more.”

“The Pope encourages us to continue moving forward in faith, hope, and unity, and we now must ensure his words inspire action," said Cardinal Ribat. "His message shouldn’t remain as words alone but must move us forward to build positively, based on the hope he has expressed for our nation.”

Enduring faith and the Pope of the universal Church

In the face of a changing world, the unwavering commitment of the Church remains a beacon of hope, recalled the Cardinal, adding that “while the world changes dramatically, faith endures.”

People may believe that a better life leaves little room for faith, but such a mindset overlooks the deeper foundation that faith provides, he said.

Cardinal Ribat recalled the Church’s powerful message: "Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever." Despite all the changes and advancements, faith is the one constant that must remain, he explained.

Finally, the Cardinal Archbishop of Port Moresby noted that Pope Francis bears witness to this ancient truth through his words and actions.

“Like Saint John Paul II before him, he embodies the Church's care for even the most remote corners of the world."

In fact, he continued, “his heart is for the Church far away,” and for this reason he has appointed Cardinals in Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. “Even his appointments in Tonga reflect this dedication.”

Pope Francis' Apostolic Journey to Papua New Guinea, concluded Cardinal Ribat, underscores the unity of the Church, no matter how physically distant its members may be.