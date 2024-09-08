After Mass in PNG, Pope Francis calls for peace and environmental stewardship

During the recitation of the Angelus in Port Moresby, Pope Francis calls for unity among peoples, and expresses his concern regarding the recent flooding in Lourdes.

By Joseph Tulloch

Following the celebration of Mass in Port Moresby, Pope Francis issued a strong appeal for peace and care for creation.

Before reciting the Angelus, the Pope called on the Virgin Mary, asking her to “accompany you and protect you always.”



“May she,” he prayed, “strengthen the unity of families, make young people’s dreams beautiful and courageous, support and console the elderly, comfort the sick and the suffering!”

Prayer for peace

The Pope also asked Mary to intercede for peace, “in particular for this great region of the world, Asia, Oceania and the Pacific Ocean”.

“No to rearmament and exploitation of our common home”, the Pope urged. “Yes to the encounter between peoples and cultures, yes to the harmony of men and women with creatures!”

The Pope blesses the crowd

Flooding in Lourdes

Finally, the Pope expressed his concern about the flooding of the sanctuary of Lourdes. A powerful storm has struck the Hautes-Pyrénées region in southwestern France, causing significant flooding. Heavy rains caused the Gave de Pau river, which runs through Lourdes, to overflow on Friday night.

Part of the sanctuary has been flooded, and the Grotto of Massabielle was closed for several hours. No injuries have been reported, and the remainder of the sanctuary remains open to the public and pilgrims.