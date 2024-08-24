Pope to Catholic legislators:' Our war-weary world needs hope for peace'

Addressing a delegation of the International Catholic Legislators Network (ICLN), Pope Francis says that the world needs to revive the spirit of hope that inspired the creation of the international diplomatic and cooperation organisations in the wake of Worrl War II

By Lisa Zengarini

Pope Francis on Saturday encouraged Catholic legislators “to be witnesses of hope,” particularly for the younger generations, amidst the darkness of war overshadowing the world. Catholics are called “to find wisdom and strength to see beyond the clouds and, with the hope born of faith, to inspire others, especially the young, to work for a better tomorrow,” he said.

The Pope was addressing participants in the fifteenth Annual Meeting of the International Catholic Legislators Network (ICLN) taking place in Rome. The ICLN is a non-partisan association founded in 2010 connecting and supporting dedicated Christian leaders in public office, irrespective of their political affiliation, by building a growing international network. Its mission is to offer them spiritual and doctrinal formation and global networking opportunities, so they can exercise virtuous and effective leadership that is committed to the dignity of every human being.

The theme chosen for this year’s meeting is “The World at War: Permanent Crises and Conflicts – What Does It Mean for Us?”.

Third world war fought piecemeal

In his address Pope Francis noted that the theme is particularly timely amidst “a third world war fought piecemeal” which “seems ‘permanent’, and unstoppable,” and “seriously jeopardizes the patient efforts made by the international community, above all through multilateral diplomacy, to encourage cooperation.”

As a contribution to their reflection on possible responses to the crisis to share with all men and women of good will, particularly those inspired by the Gospel message of fraternity, justice and peace, Pope Francis offered four considerations.

Renouncing war to solve conflicts

First, “the imperative of renouncing war as a suitable means of resolving conflicts and establishing justice.” This, he noted, is all the more urgent today in light of the radically different nature of contemporary warfare due unprecedented destructive capacity of modern weaponry in which “the distinction between military and civilian targets is increasingly erased.”

“Our consciences cannot fail to be moved by the scenes of death and destruction daily before our eyes”, the Pope said. “We need to hear the cry of the poor in order to see the abyss of evil at the heart of war and to resolve by every means possible to choose peace.”

Surrender is not of one country to another, surrender is the war itself, which is truly a defeat.

Perseverance and patience in negotiating peace

The second point Pope Francis mentioned was “perseverance and patience” in pursuing the path of peace through negotiation, mediation and arbitration “facilitated by renewed trust in the structures of international cooperation,” which in turn are in need of reform and renewal in order to adapt to current circumstances.”

In this regard he also stressed the need to uphold international humanitarian law and of providing it “with ever more solid juridical foundations”, which entails working “for an ever more just distribution of the earth’s goods” and in this way overcoming the “scandalous” inequalities and injustices that fuel long-term conflicts worldwide.

Dialogue for the common good

Pope Francis insisted that, though conflicts in any sphere, may sometimes be “unavoidable,” as they are part of the human nature, they can “be resolved fruitfully in a spirit of dialogue and sensitivity to others and their reasons, and in shared commitment to justice in the pursuit of the common good.”

You can't get out of a conflict alone, you can get out of a conflict with with others.

Need to inspire hope

Finally, Pope Francis stressed the need “to revive the spirit of hope that led to the establishment of the structures of cooperation in the service of peace in the wake of the Second World War.”

He therefore encouraged the Catholic legislators to be “models of hope and idealism” that “counter the messages of pessimism and cynicism” to which young people are often exposed today, so they may build a better future.