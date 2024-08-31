Pope to Capuchins: ‘Be peacemakers following the footsteps of St. Francis’

Addressing the Capuchin Friars meeting for their General Chapter, Pope Francis encourages them to continue the Order’s historical commitment peace, fraternity and charity towards the poor, following the foosteps of St. Francis of Assisi.

By Lisa Zengarini

Pope Francis, on Saturday, addressed the members of the Order of Friars Minor Capuchin (OFMCap) gathered in Rome for their 86th General Chapter.

Under the motto: "The Lord gave me brothers to go into the world", some 200 friars, including Provincials, Custodians and delegates from over 100 countries, are reviewing the past six-year period, with its challenges and opportunities, and discussing the guidelines for the next six years. The Chapter, running until 15 September, will also elect the successor of Brother Roberto Genuin as General Minister of the Order, and the new members of the Council.

As they discern the future of their ministry, Pope Francis invited the Capuchin Friars to keep in mind three key dimensions of Franciscan spirituality: fraternity, readiness to serve others, and commitment to peace.

Fraternity

He recalled that, according to the charism of St. Francis of Assisi, their mission is rooted in and arises from their communal fraternity. At the core of this charism, he said, “is a ‘mysticism of collaboration,’ in which no one, in God's plan, can consider themselves an island, but each is in relation to others to grow in love, coming out of oneself and making one's uniqueness a gift to others.”

He thereforefore stressed that their focus should not be on optimizing resources or preserving structures, but on fostering deep, genuine relationships grounded in faith. Fraternity should be the central theme of their formation and daily lives, even if it means sacrificing other projects, the Pope said.

“A Capuchin friar who doesn’t transform your uniqueness into a gift to your brothers, has not yet begun to be a Capuchin!”

Readiness to serve others

Referring to the readiness to serve, the Holy Father praised the Capuchins for their reputation of being willing to go where others might not, emphasizing that this openness is a testament to the importance of charity. In this sense, he noted, they represent “a sign for the entire Christian Community, called to be, as a whole, always and everywhere, missionary and ‘going forth’".

The Pope, therefore encouraged the Capuchin Friars to maintain their readiness to serve and to embody this missionary spirit, which, he said is crucial in a world marred by conflict, selfishness, unjust exploitation of the poor, and environmental devastation. This readiness to serve, the Pope added, should be marked by simplicity, freedom, and a readiness to respond to God's call without seeking recognition.

Commitment to peace

Finally, Pope Francis highlighted the Order’s historical commitment to peace, going back to St. Francis, “who became a symbol of peace through his encounters with the suffering and marginalized”. “

“Your ability to be with everyone, among the people, - he said - has made you over the centuries expert ‘peacemakers’ capable of creating opportunities for encounter, mediating the resolution of conflicts, bringing people together, and promoting a culture of reconciliation, even in the most difficult situations.” He therefore urged the Friars to continue being instruments of peace and reconciliation: “You must be like St Francis: men of love, forgiveness, and reconciliation.”

Concluding Pope Francis invited the Capuchins to persevere on their journey “with trust and hope”, invoking the support of Our Lady.