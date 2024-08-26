Pope: ‘Lebanon must remain a project for peace’
By Lisa Zengarini
Greeting the 30-member delegation in the Consistory Hall on Monday, Pope Francis conveyed his closeness to the Lebanese families, saying that he continues to pray for them and shares in their grief.
Truth and justice
The Beirut blast caused by the detonation of a massive quantity of highly explosive material that had been improperly stored in a warehouse at the city’s port, killed over 200 people, injuring thousands, and causing extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure throughout the Lebanese capital.
The disaster highlighted issues of corruption, mismanagement, and negligence within the Lebanese government. Investigations into the incident revealed failures at multiple levels of government and port authorities, contributing to ongoing political and social turmoil in Lebanon.
In his address Pope Francis expressed his support to the Lebanese families in their ongoing quest for truth and justice which, as he acknowledged, continues to be obstructed by “opposing powers and interests.” “The Lebanese people, and you above all, have a right to words and actions that manifest responsibility and transparency,” he said.
The Pope also reflected on the broader suffering in the region with the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas dangerously close to a full-out regional war, reiterating that war is a failure of politics and humanity.
He once again implored peace in the Middle East, stressing Lebanon's unique role as a land of diverse communities living together in harmony “where different religions and confessions encounter one another in a spirit of fraternity.” “Lebanon is, and must remain, a project for peace,” the Pope stressed.
Church's ongoing support
Pope Francis assured the families of the Church's continuous support, both in prayer and through concrete acts of charity. “You are not alone, and we will never abandon you, “ he said.
Concluding the Pope thanked the Lebanese families for their resilience and faith, likening their strength to the dignity and nobility of the cedar tree, that is the symbol of Lebanon, and entrusted them to the care of the Virgin Mary.
