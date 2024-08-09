Pope Francis offers message of hope for the Chinese people

In an interview with the Chinese Province of the Society of Jesus, Pope Francis says China is a “great people” that “must not waste its heritage”, and repeats his desire to make an apostolic journey to the country.

By Isabella Piro

The heart of the interview given by Pope Francis to Father Pedro Chia, director of the press office of the Chinese Province of the Society of Jesus, is “a message of hope” and a blessing for the entire Chinese people. It is an interview with a strong spiritual focus, punctuated by the Pope's personal memories and his reflections on the future of the Church.



Carrying forward their legacy

The Pope does not hide his desire to visit China, particularly the Shrine of Sheshan in the Songjiang District, dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary, Help of Christians. In the Asian country, he says, he would like to meet with local bishops and “the people of God who are so faithful”. “It is a faithful people”, he continues. “They have gone through many things and remained faithful”.

To young Chinese Catholics, in particular, the Pope emphasizes the concept of hope, even though—he notes— “it seems tautological to me to give a message of hope to a people who are masters of hope” and “of patience in waiting”. And this, he highlights, “is a very beautiful thing”.



The people of China are “a great people” who “must not waste their heritage”, Francis adds; on the contrary, “they must patiently carry forward their legacy”.

Watch the interview (English subtitles available)

Criticism and resistance

During the interview, the Pope also reflects on his pontificate, which he explains has been conducted with collaboration, listening, and consultation with the heads of the dicasteries and everyone else. “Criticism always helps, even if it is not constructive”, he clarifies, because “it is always useful, it makes you reflect on how you act”.

And even “behind resistance, there can sometimes be good criticism”. Sometimes you have to “wait and endure”, even “with pain”, such as when encountering resistance “against the Church, as is happening at this moment” from “small groups”. However, the Pope reiterates, “moments of difficulty or desolation are always resolved with the consolation” of the Lord.



War and other challenges

As for the many “challenges” he has faced so far on the throne of Peter, the Pope recalls in particular “the enormous challenge” of the pandemic, as well as “the current challenge” of war, especially in Ukraine, Myanmar, and the Middle East.



“I always try to resolve things through dialogue”, he explains. “And when that doesn't work, with patience and also with a sense of humour”, following the teachings of St. Thomas More.



Personal crises

On a personal level, the Pope recalls having experienced some “crises” during his religious life as a Jesuit. These are normal, he explains: “Otherwise, I wouldn't be human”. But crises are overcome in two ways: they are worked through and navigated “like a labyrinth”, from which one emerges “from the top”; and then “one never comes out alone, but rather with help, accompanied”, because “allowing oneself to be helped is very important”. Francis adds that he asks the Lord for “the grace to be forgiven, that He be patient with me”.

Discernment, the poor, the young, our common home

The Pope also reflects on the four “universal apostolic preferences” of the Jesuits, outlined in 2019 as priorities for the Order for the next ten years: promoting spiritual exercises and discernment, walking with the poor and the excluded, accompanying young people in creating a future of hope, and caring for our common home. These are four “integrated” principles that “cannot be separated”, he states, emphasizing that accompaniment, discernment, and missionary work are the cornerstones of the Society of Jesus.

Clericalism and worldliness

Looking to the future of the Church, the Pope recalls that, according to some, it will be “ever smaller” and will need to “be careful not to fall into the plague of clericalism and spiritual worldliness”. This, he said, citing the late Cardinal Henri de Lubac, would be “the worst evil that could afflict the Church, worse even than the time of the libertine popes”.

Finally, to whoever will be his successor on the throne of Peter, Francis stresses the importance of prayer because “the Lord speaks in prayer”.

