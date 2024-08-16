Pope: Christians called to share Gospel of peace, even amid persecution

Pope Francis thanks Catholics in the Italian city of Rimini for praying the Rosary in their city’s square every month, and urges Christians to spread the Gospel of peace, even when they face persecution.

By Devin Watkins

For 10 years, Catholics have gathered in the northern Italian city of Rimini on the 20th day of every month in their city’s main square to pray the Rosary for peace.

To mark that anniversary, Pope Francis sent a message, released on Friday, to the Nazarat Committee for Persecuted Christians, which organizes the monthtly Rosary that has spread to many cities across the globe.

In his message, the Pope thanked the Nazaret Committee for their attention toward “brothers and sisters living in lands affected by terrible conflicts.”

“Thank you for your witness of kind charity, solidarity, and especially for your union with the suffering of populations wounded by injustice, oppression, hatred, and greed,” he said.

Good News of peace for war-torn world

Pope Francis took the occasion to encourage Christians everywhere to bear witness to the Gospel message of peace.

“Today, more than ever,” he said, “humanity needs the Good News of peace, and every Christian is called to proclaim and share it.”

He expressed his hopes that those who take part in the monthly Rosary prayer might “continue to be promoters of a culture of respect for all, of welcome, and of an inclusive fraternity where everyone can enjoy the bread of communion and the joy of solidarity.”

Pope Francis wrapped up his message with an encouragement for the 10th anniversary of Rimini’s public Rosary.

“I urge you to invoke the help of the Virgin Mary, Mother of Perpetual Help, so that she may welcome us under her mantle and support us in times of trial,” he said. “May she kindle in our hearts the light of hope to dare for a future of serenity and harmony.”

‘Appeal to Humanity’

The Rimini Rosary initiative began in August 2014 following the expulsion of Christians from the Nineveh Plain in Iraq at the hands of the so-called Islamic State.

Entitled “Appeal to Humanity,” the prayer is offered for all persecuted people, both Christians and non-Christians.

“This prayer is the affirmation of the Lordship of Christ—who can do all things—over each of us,” reads a communique from the Nazaret Committee. “It is the beginning of our transformation. Prayer is the most powerful instrument for changing history.”

Over the past 10 years, the Nazaret initiative has collected tens of thousands of euros, which it has sent to assist hundreds of vulnerable families, particularly in Syria and Iraq.

On August 20, Bishop Nicolò Anselmi of Rimini will lead the 10th anniversary Rosary prayer in his city’s main square.