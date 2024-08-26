Pope dwells on significance of liturgical prayer in the life of the Church

Pope Francis sends a message to participants in the 74th National Liturgical Week, held in the northern Italian town of Modena-Nonantola. The gathering on the theme, “The Fruit of Lips that Confess His Name” focusses on the importance of communal liturgical prayer, sacred music, silence, and liturgical ministries.

By Vatican News

In his message to the 74th National Liturgical Week taking place in northern Italy, conveyed by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Pope Francis reflects on how liturgical prayer is a shared experience that transcends individualism.

Citing the Catechism, he reminds participants that liturgical prayer is “participation in the prayer of Christ, addressed to the Father in the Holy Spirit.”

Unlike personal prayers that may centre on individual needs, he explains, liturgical prayer unites the faithful as one body, allowing them to partake in the collective prayer of the Church. This experience of unity, he adds, is a cornerstone of Christian life, as it draws together believers across times and places.

The art of celebrating the liturgy

Central to the week’s discussions is the concept of ars celebrandi—the art of celebrating the liturgy. The Holy Father says this involves not just a formal observance of rituals but an attitude of reverence and participation that draws the community into deeper communion with Christ.

He notes how effective liturgical celebration ensures that the grace conveyed through the rites touches the lives of all who participate. This call extends to all baptized members of the Church, who are invited to set aside their individualism and embrace the shared identity of a praying Church.

The role of sacred music

One of the key aspects emphasized by Pope Francis is the role of sacred music in the liturgy. Far from being mere decoration, music, he says, is integral to the celebration and plays a unique role in conveying the mystery of faith.

Quoting St. Paul VI, who remarked that when the faithful sing, they remain connected to the Church and preserve their faith, the Pope said this highlights the communal and spiritual dimensions of singing, where the blending of voices symbolizes the unity of believers and their shared journey toward God.

The Importance of silence in worship

In a world often characterized by constant noise and activity, the Pope’s message brings attention to the value of silence within the liturgy.

Silence, he writes in his message, is not an absence but a meaningful space where the faithful can listen to God, cultivate a contemplative heart, and allow themselves to be transformed by the Holy Spirit. This “sacred silence” is a key component of worship, enabling believers to connect more deeply with the divine and with each other.

Liturgical ministries and the spirit of synodality

The Pope also shines the light on another important aspect of this year’s Liturgical Week: the focus on liturgical ministries.

The Holy Father underscores that these ministries are not merely functional roles but expressions of the diverse gifts that the Holy Spirit bestows upon the Church.

In this diversity, he says, the unity of the Church is expressed, promoting active participation and shared responsibility in the Church’s mission. The Pope calls for ongoing formation to ensure that these ministries are exercised with humility and a spirit of service, avoiding any tendencies toward personalism or protagonism.