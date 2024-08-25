Pope to Scout leaders: Seek to serve disadvantaged in fraternal communion

Pope Francis sends a message to participants in a meeting of the Catholic Association of Italian Guides and Scouts (AGESCI), and invites scout leaders to show young people a Christian path toward fraternal communion and service to one another.

By Tiziana Campisi

In a message to the participants of the Route of the Agesci Community Leaders, Pope Francis emphasized the importance of "educational commitment" towards "children, adolescents, and young people who need to be wisely guided and supported with affection."

He highlighted the need for quality formation, adding: "Educators teach primarily through their lives, more than with words."



The Italian Catholic Guide and Scout Association (AGESCI) should be "a school of Christian life, an opportunity for fraternal communion, a school of service to others, especially to the most disadvantaged and needy," he noted.

Around 18,000 people are taking part in the Route of the AGESCI Community Leaders, held in the northern Italian city of Verona that concludes on Sunday.

"Do not be paralyzed by difficulties, but always move forward in search of the project God has for each of you," the Pope encouraged.

He urged scout leaders to draw "new enthusiasm from faith in Jesus, teacher and friend, to continue with joy on the human and spiritual journey within the Church, bearing witness to the Gospel in society."

Educational commitment requires quality formation

In the message, the Pope underscored the need for "quality formation," along with the "disposition to listen and empathize with others, as this is the field where evangelization takes root and bears fruit."

He encouraged them to develop "the ability to listen and the art of dialogue," saying it stems from "a life of prayer, where one enters into dialogue with the Lord, stays in His presence to learn from Him the art of love that gives of itself," so that life can gradually come "into harmony with the heart of the Master."

We teach more with our life than with our words

Pope Francis recalled that "Jesus knew when to be present or absent, when it was the moment to correct or praise, to accompany or the time to send and let the Apostles face the missionary challenge."

Thanks to these "formative interventions," the disciples gradually shaped "their lives to resemble that of the Lord."

The Pope concluded his message by stressing that educators teach primarily "with their lives, more than with words," adding that their "constant human and spiritual growth" is "fundamental" for an effective "service to the younger generations."