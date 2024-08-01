Search

Photo collage of Pope Francis and Fr. James Martin, SJ Photo collage of Pope Francis and Fr. James Martin, SJ 
POPE

Pope Francis sends greetings to participants in “Outreach” conference

Replying to a message from Fr. James Martin, who carries out his mission among the LGBTQ community in the United States, Pope Francis says he is spiritually united with those participating in the meeting at Georgetown University from August 2 to 4.

By Vatican News

Pope Francis greeted Jesuit Father James Martin on the occasion of the “Outreach” Conference for LGBTQ Catholics, taking place at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, on August 2–4. Cardinal Wilton Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, is due to celebrate Mass for participants.

Fr. Martin, who carries out his apostolate among the LGBTQ community, wrote to the Pope, asking if he would like to send his greetings to the conference.

Pope Francis sent a brief response, which was released on Thursday, saying he was pleased by the fact that Cardinal Gregory would be celebrating Mass for them.

The Pope said he is “united in prayer” with those participating in the conference: “May Jesus bless you and the Holy Virgin care for you.”

This is the fourth time that Pope Francis has sent his regards to an “Outreach” event.

On other occasions, the Pope has invited the Jesuit priest, whom he has named a Consultor of the Dicastery for Communication (Vatican News’ parent organization), to transmit God’s “style” of closeness, mercy, and affection to the LGBTQ community.

01 August 2024, 15:05

