Pope at Audience: Jesus' Baptism marks a key moment of salvation history

During his weekly General Audience, Pope Francis continues his catechesis series on the Holy Spirit, reflecting this week on Jesus' Baptism.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Jesus' Baptism marks "a very important moment" of Revelation and of salvation history, reminded Pope Francis during his weekly General Audience Wednesday morning in the Vatican's Paul VI Hall.

As the Pope continued his catechesis on the Holy Spirit, the Holy Father this week discussed the descent of the Holy Spirit upon Jesus at His baptism in the Jordan.

"It would do us well," the Holy Father encouraged, "to re-read this Gospel passage."

There, he stressed, the Lord was revealed as the Beloved Son of the Father, and the Lord was anointed by the Spirit at the beginning of His public ministry.

Faithful partaking in Pope Francis' General Audience

As the Messiah, Priest, Prophet and King, the Holy Father remembered, Jesus in turn bestows the Spirit upon us, the members of His mystical Body, the Church.

In Baptism, he highlighted, each of us is anointed with the perfumed oil of chrism "as a sign of our sharing in Christ’s life" and "our mission to spread the fragrance of His saving presence in our world."

Anointing makes us become fragrant, the Holy Father said, suggesting that "a person who joyfully lives his anointing also 'perfumes' the Church, the community, and the family with this spiritual perfume."

Sin distances us from Christ

However, the Pope warned, "We know that sometimes Christians do not spread the fragrance of Christ, but the bad aroma of their own sin."

"And let us never forget: sin draws us away from Jesus, sin turns us into bad oil," he stressed, cautioning us against the devil's deception.

Pursue joy and virtue

Rather, the Pope encouraged faithful to be the type of person St. Paul refers to in his letter to the Galatians, namely one who is virtuous, faithful of love, and not of pride.

Pope Francis concluded by inviting faithful to become more aware of, and empowered by, their having been anointed by the Lord's Spirit.

Pope Francis at General Audience