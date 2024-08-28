Pope urges Bishops to keep hope alive amidst escalating Middle East tension

Israeli soldiers raid the Nur Shams camp for Palestinian refugees in the Israeli-occupied West Bank (AFP or licensors)

Pope Francis addresses members of the Latin Episcopal Conference of the Arabic Regions during their plenary meeting in Rome, appealing to them to "keep the hope alive" amidst escalating tension in the Middle East and asking them to continue their mission of peace and reconciliation.

By Linda Bordoni

Pope Francis on Wednesday again expressed his deep concern over the intensifying tensions in the Middle East, warning how these often escalate into open conflicts and war.

His words came as Palestinian officials said that at least nine people were killed in Israeli raids across the occupied West Bank on Wednesday and observers express fears of a wider war.

Addressing participants of the Latin Episcopal Conference of the Arabic Regions (CELRA) who are meeting in Rome for their plenary assembly, in his prepared remarks the Pope warned that "the conflict, instead of finding a fair solution, seems to be becoming chronic, with the risk of spreading and igniting the entire region."

The situation, the Holy Father noted, has resulted in countless deaths, massive destruction, and widespread suffering, fostering sentiments of hatred and resentment that could lead to future tragedies.

Foster dialogue and peace

Despite the gravity of the situation, the Pope highlighted the importance of maintaining hope and nurturing solidarity and reassured the bishops of his spiritual closeness to them and the Churches they represent, encouraging them to persevere in their faith and to foster dialogue and peace.

"May the Lord always give you the strength to witness to faith in Him, even through respectful and sincere dialogue with everyone," he urged.

Pope Francis meets CELRA bishops

Symbols of hope

At the core of his message to the bishops was an appeal to be symbols of hope amidst the despair, encouraging them to "Keep the hope alive! Be yourselves, for all, signs of hope, a presence that nurtures words and gestures of peace, brotherhood, and respect," he said.

The Pope thanked them for being the "flame of hope where it seems to be extinguishing," and encouraged them to continue working towards reconciliation and overcoming deep-seated divisions with goodwill.

Importance of pastoral ministry

Finally, the Pope highlighted the importance of the pastoral work of those present, especially in providing adequate Christian education to students in public schools, particularly in regions where Christians are a minority.

He noted the profound value of this formation that, he said, helps the faithful deepen their understanding of the faith, and enables them to keep nourishing Christian hope.

The Pope concluded his address by thanking the bishops for their visit and invoking the protection and comfort of the Virgin Mary upon them: "I bless you with all my heart. Let us pray for each other."

Pope Francis greets Cardinal Pizzaballa during the audience with CELRA bishops