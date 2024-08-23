Pope meets Sardinian shepherd exonerated of murder after 33 years in prison

Pope Francis holds a private audience with Beniamino Zuncheddu, the Italian shepherd from Sardinia who spent 33 years in prison for allegedly murdering three people in 1991 but was acquitted in January.

By Vatican News

The papal audience took place in the Library of the Apostolic Palace. Beniamino Zuncheddu, who was arrested in 1991 at 26 and is now in his 60s, says he has forgiven the person who had identified him as the murderer of three people but later retracted the accusation.

Italy's Court of Appeals exonerated Mr. Zuncheddu in January 2024 after 33 years in prison.

Mr. Zuncheddu co-authored a book with his lawyer titled Io sono innocente (I Am Innocent), which he presented to the Pope at the audience on Friday morning.

In his book, Mr. Zuncheddu recounts the tragic experience he endured for so long. He served time in three different prisons, sometimes sharing a small cell with eleven people, facing great difficulties even in washing and sleeping.

Calling it an inhumane experience, he said he was able to help others who were worse off than himself. Mr. Zuncheddu said he drew strength by trusting in God and thinking of his family.

In the book, he said he has forgiven the person who accused him of being the murderer and later retracted his accusations.

Mr. Zuncheddu hands the Pope a copy of his book