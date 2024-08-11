Search

Pope Francis waves to pilgrims in St. Peter's Square Pope Francis waves to pilgrims in St. Peter's Square  (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)
Pope at Angelus: Faith is not true if based on our prejudices

At the Angelus prayer on Sunday, Pope Francis urges Christians to embrace true faith and prayer that opens our hearts and is never based on our prejudices.

By Devin Watkins

Pope Francis prayed the noon-day Angelus on Sunday with pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square, and reflected on the day’s Gospel (Jn 6:41-51).

Ahead of the traditional Marian prayer, the Pope noted that Jesus’ contemporaries refused to believe His word that He had “come down from heaven.”

Since they knew His father and mother, as well as His profession as a carpenter, they doubted that God could manifest Himself in such a familiar, ordinary way.

“They were obstructed in their faith,” said the Pope, “by their preconception of His humble origins and the presumption, therefore, that they have nothing to learn from Him.”

Hardened hearts impede spiritual growth

Pope Francis noted how damaging prejudices and closure of heart can be for a person’s spiritual growth.

He said Jesus’ contemporaries, as recounted in John’s Gospel, observed the law, pray, and fast, adding that they carried out these practices only to seek confirmation of what they already thought.

“This is demonstrated by the fact that they do not even take the trouble to ask Jesus for an explanation,” he said. “They limit themselves to murmuring among themselves against Him, as though to reassure each other of what they are convinced, closing themselves up as if in an impenetrable fortress.”

Their hardened hearts and prejudices, said the Pope, keep them from believing in God’s Son.

True faith and prayer open the heart, not close it

The Holy Father went on to warn that the same closure can happen to us when we pray only to find confirmation of our own convictions and judgments.

“True faith and prayer open the mind and the heart; they do not close them,” he said. “When you find a person who is closed in mind and prayer, their faith and prayer are not true.”

Pope Francis concluded his reflections at the Angelus by inviting everyone to ask ourselves if we are able to be truly silent before the Lord and welcome His voice.

“May Mary help us to listen with faith to the Lord’s voice, and to do His will courageously.”

11 August 2024, 12:12

The Angelus is a special prayer recited by Catholics three times a day, at 6am, noon, and 6pm and is accompanied by the ringing of the Angelus bell. The name comes from the Latin word for Angel and the prayer itself reminds us of how Jesus Christ assumed our human nature through the Mystery of the Incarnation.
The Pope recites the Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square every Sunday at midday.
He also gives a brief reflection on the Gospel of the day and often comments on some issue of international concern. The Pope’s words are broadcast all over the world on radio and television and widely shared on social media.
From Easter to Pentecost the Regina Coeli is prayed instead of the Angelus. This prayer commemorates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and, like the Angelus, concludes with the recitation of the Gloria three times.

Pray with the Pope

Angelus

Angelus Dómini nuntiávit Mariæ.
Et concépit de Spíritu Sancto.
Ave Maria...

Ecce ancílla Dómini.
Fiat mihi secúndum verbum tuum.
Ave Maria...

Et Verbum caro factum est.
Et habitávit in nobis.
Ave Maria...

Ora pro nobis, sancta Dei génetrix.
Ut digni efficiámur promissiónibus Christi.

Orémus.
Grátiam tuam, quǽsumus, Dómine,
méntibus nostris infunde;
ut qui, Ángelo nuntiánte, Christi Fílii tui incarnatiónem cognóvimus, per passiónem eius et crucem, ad resurrectiónis glóriam perducámur. Per eúndem Christum Dóminum nostrum.

Amen.

Gloria Patri... (ter)
Requiem aeternam...

Benedictio Apostolica seu Papalis

Dominus vobiscum.Et cum spiritu tuo.
Sit nomen Benedicat vos omnipotens Deus,
Pa ter, et Fi lius, et Spiritus Sanctus.

Amen.

The Angelus Prayer

The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary.
And she conceived of the Holy Spirit.
Hail Mary, etc...

Behold the handmaid of the Lord.
Be it done unto me according to Your Word.
Hail Mary, etc...

And the Word was made Flesh.
And dwelt among us.
Hail Mary, etc...

Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God.
That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray:
Pour forth, we beseech You, O Lord,
Your Grace into our hearts;
that as we have known the incarnation of Christ,
Your Son by the message of an angel,
so by His Passion and Cross
we may be brought to the glory of His Resurrection.
Through the same Christ, Our Lord.

Amen.

Glory be, etc… (3 times)
Eternal rest…

Apostolic Blessing

The Lord be with you.
And with your spirit.
Blessed be the name of the Lord.

Now and forever.

Our help is in the name of the Lord.
Who has made Heaven and Earth.
May Almighty God bless you.
In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.