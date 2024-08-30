Pope encourages Urbaniana University to preserve its identity

Pope meeting with participants in the xtraordinary Plenary Assembly of the Dicastery for Evangelization (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

Pope Francis addresses participants in the Extraordinary Plenary Assembly of the Dicastery for Evangelization discussing the future mission of its Pontifical Urbaniana University and highlights the need for “creative” adaptation to contemporary challenges while remaining rooted in its specific identity and mission.

The Dicastery for Evangelization is concluding an Extraordinary Plenary Assembly to discuss the future mission of the Pontifical Urbaniana University, a key academic institution under the Dicastery's jurisdiction which forms seminarians and priests for missionary dioceses around the world.

A synodal method

For two days Cardinals, Bishops, priests and missionaries hailing from the five continents have shared reflections, views and experiences on the identity, mission, expectations and future of this academic institution founded by Pope Urban VIII to support the Churches around the world in their apostolic work of proclaiming the Gospel.

The plenary has convened in the framework of the renewal and revival process Pontifical Universities so they can contribute more effectively to the Church’s mission in the modern world as called by Pope Francis in his Apostolic Constitution ‘Veritatis Gaudium’.

Addressing the Assembly on Friday, Pope Francis first of all praised the ”synodal method” adopted by the Dicastery, which has involved contributions from Episcopal Conferences worldwide.

Identity and Mission

He then focused on the four aspects discussed at the assembly, starting from the Urbaniana University’s identity and mission which, he stressed, are intrinsically connected.



The Pope recalled that the pontifical institution's vocation has always been aligned with its mission to announce the Gospel, rooted in its founding values and its long history, dating back to the Urban College in the 17th century.

However, he noted University’s educational efforts—training, teaching, research — must remain dynamic, guided by the Holy Spirit, and responsive to contemporary challenges.

He stressed that ecclesiastical studies should not only transfer knowledge but also develop intellectual tools that address the ethical-religious pluralism of today's world, reflecting the Church’s mission in a non-Christian society.

“We don’t live in a Christian society, but we are called to live as Christians in today's plural society. As open Christians”

Future and expectations

Pope Francis went on speak about the reflection on the future and expectations for the Urbaniana University, is part of the wider discernment process required of the Pontifical universities in Rome,

In this regard, he reaffirmed the importance of improving the quality of education and research, along with the rationalization of resources. This, he remarked, requires “a long-term vision” considering several factors: ecclesial and social situations, the vitality and sustainability of Church structures, local Church needs, vocations to the priesthood and consecrated life, and regional demographics.”

While warning against setting goals without the means to achieve them, Pope Francis invoked a “healthy creativity” in finding effective paths for progress.

Noting that being “attractive and competitive” requires selecting highly qualified but also committed teachers, the Pope reiterated the need for Catholic academic institutions to make good use of resources by “unifying paths, sharing teachers, eliminating waste, planning activities carefully, abandoning outdated practices and projects.”

Missionary and intercultural specificity of the Urbaniana University

Bringing his address to a close, the Holy Father stressed the importance of preserving the “missionary and intercultural specificity” of the Urbaniana emphasizing it should prepare pastors, religious men and women and lay people who can communicate the Christian message in a way that resonates with diverse cultures and religions.

“How much we need pastors, consecrated people and lay people who know how to embody a missionary impetus to evangelize cultures and thus inculturate the Gospel! These two things always go together: evangelization of culture and inculturation of the Gospel.”

In this regard the Pope called for more research centers focused on different geographical and cultural regions, particularly in Asia and China, and for promoting the affiliation of seminaries and theological institutes in missionary regions with the University.