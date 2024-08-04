Search

POPE

Pope encourages taking the path of charity for fulness of life

In his reflections at the Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis reminds us that material things do not lead to fulness of life, but rather it is in taking the path of charity which keeps nothing for itself, but shares all.

Vatican News

Greeting pilgrims and visitors in Saint Peter’s Square for the midday Angelus prayer on Sunday, Pope Francis recalled the day’s Gospel reading which recounts the crowds searching for Jesus after the miracle of the loaves and fishes.

Offering what we have

The miracle of feeding the crowds with a tiny number of loaves of bread and fish shows how if everyone offers what they have, no matter how small, with the help of God everyone can benefit, the Pope emphasised. But the crowds focused only on Jesus’ miracle and their physical hunger that was temporarily satisfied, the Pope continued, and they did not grasp the bigger meaning of the experience.

True bread

While their hunger was satisfied, the miracle of the loaves and the fishes revealed “the path of life that lasts forever and the taste of bread that satisfies beyond any measure.” The true bread, the Pope explained was and is Jesus, God’s beloved Son made man who came to share our condition and lead us to the joy and gift of full communion with God and with our brothers and sisters.

Path of charity

The Pope explained that material things do not lead to fulness of life, as only love can do that when we take the path of charity which keeps nothing for itself and shares all. He pointed out how this can be seen in families when parents strive to raise their children well and leave them a good future. And the children in turn can show their gratitude and be supportive of one another.

“The message of a father and a mother, their most precious legacy, is not money, but the love with which they give their children everything they have, just as God does with us, and in this way, they teach us to love.”

The Pope suggested we look at our own relationship with material things and whether we are beholden to them or we freely share them with others to express our love and joy, while also saying 'thank you' for the gifts we receive.

“May Mary, who gave Jesus her whole life, teach us to make everything an instrument of love.”

04 August 2024, 12:28

The Angelus is a special prayer recited by Catholics three times a day, at 6am, noon, and 6pm and is accompanied by the ringing of the Angelus bell. The name comes from the Latin word for Angel and the prayer itself reminds us of how Jesus Christ assumed our human nature through the Mystery of the Incarnation.
The Pope recites the Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square every Sunday at midday.
He also gives a brief reflection on the Gospel of the day and often comments on some issue of international concern. The Pope’s words are broadcast all over the world on radio and television and widely shared on social media.
From Easter to Pentecost the Regina Coeli is prayed instead of the Angelus. This prayer commemorates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and, like the Angelus, concludes with the recitation of the Gloria three times.

Angelus

Angelus Dómini nuntiávit Mariæ.
Et concépit de Spíritu Sancto.
Ave Maria...

Ecce ancílla Dómini.
Fiat mihi secúndum verbum tuum.
Ave Maria...

Et Verbum caro factum est.
Et habitávit in nobis.
Ave Maria...

Ora pro nobis, sancta Dei génetrix.
Ut digni efficiámur promissiónibus Christi.

Orémus.
Grátiam tuam, quǽsumus, Dómine,
méntibus nostris infunde;
ut qui, Ángelo nuntiánte, Christi Fílii tui incarnatiónem cognóvimus, per passiónem eius et crucem, ad resurrectiónis glóriam perducámur. Per eúndem Christum Dóminum nostrum.

Amen.

Gloria Patri... (ter)
Requiem aeternam...

Benedictio Apostolica seu Papalis

Dominus vobiscum.Et cum spiritu tuo.
Sit nomen Benedicat vos omnipotens Deus,
Pa ter, et Fi lius, et Spiritus Sanctus.

Amen.

The Angelus Prayer

The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary.
And she conceived of the Holy Spirit.
Hail Mary, etc...

Behold the handmaid of the Lord.
Be it done unto me according to Your Word.
Hail Mary, etc...

And the Word was made Flesh.
And dwelt among us.
Hail Mary, etc...

Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God.
That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray:
Pour forth, we beseech You, O Lord,
Your Grace into our hearts;
that as we have known the incarnation of Christ,
Your Son by the message of an angel,
so by His Passion and Cross
we may be brought to the glory of His Resurrection.
Through the same Christ, Our Lord.

Amen.

Glory be, etc… (3 times)
Eternal rest…

Apostolic Blessing

The Lord be with you.
And with your spirit.
Blessed be the name of the Lord.

Now and forever.

Our help is in the name of the Lord.
Who has made Heaven and Earth.
May Almighty God bless you.
In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.