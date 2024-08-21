Pope renews prayers for peace in countries torn by conflict

Mourners hold a vigil for victims of an attack on an IDP camps in Goma, DRC (ANSA)

Pope Francis makes his latest appeal for peace amid the ongoing conflicts and situations of political instability in the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Ukraine, Myanmar, and the Holy Land.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

The Holy Father made his latest appeals for peace in places torn by war and conflict, and for closeness to suffering populations, at the conclusion of his Wednesday General Audience.

Addressing the pilgrims present, the Pope recalled the great suffering of war-torn Ukraine, urging all faithful to not forget the beleaguered nation.

What remains left of a Ukrainian school

"Let us not forget the martyred Ukraine," he urged, stressing: "Let us not forget Myanmar, South Sudan, North Kivu, and so many countries that are at war."

The Pope likewise prayed for those suffering from the war in the Holy Land.

"Let us pray for peace," he added.

Entrusting to Holy Spirit and Our Lady of Jasna Góra's intercession

The Holy Father also prayed for the gift of peace in his greetings to Polish pilgrims.

He lamented that "our world, marked by wars and divisions, needs more than ever the fruits of the Holy Spirit," as he urged Christians to live peace in the simple actions of daily life.

"Beginning with your families and workplaces," he urged, "bring love, peace and goodness into your daily lives."

Recalling that many Poles are currently making pilgrimages to Our Lady of Jasna Góra, the Holy Father prayed that her intercession might "grant the world the gift of much-desired peace."

Image of Polish faithful making pilgrimage to Our Lady of Jasna Góra shrine

Prayers for Catechists who carry faith forward

Pope Francis recalled that Wednesday marks the memorial of St. Pius X, known as the Pope of catechism.

"We think of our catechists who do so much work, and, in some parts of the world, are the first to carry the faith forward," the Holy Father commended, as he invited the faithful to "pray today for catechists," that "the Lord will make them courageous," and "that they can go forward."