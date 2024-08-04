Pope: Do not stifle the word of the God of Peace, war is a defeat

Pictures of children and black flags are displayed, after children and teens were killed at a soccer pitch by a rocket, near Majdal Shams

During his Angelus address on Sunday, Pope Francis calles for peace in the Holy Land, condemns violence, urges dialogue in Venezuela, prays for flood victims in India, and honours the newly beatified Lebanese Stefano Douayhy.

By Michele Raviart



Pope Francis is deeply concerned about the situation in the Middle East and the risk that the conflict might spread from Gaza and Israel to other countries. Following most recent events in the area, his hope is that this conflict, which is "already particularly violent and bloody, does not expand further."

Addressing the faithful gathered in St Peter's Square for the Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis prays for all the victims, "especially the innocent children," and "for the people in Palestine, Israel, and Lebanon," expressing particular sympathy for the Druze community in the Holy Land, which was hit last week by a rocket that killed 12 children and teenagers playing on a football field.

Targeted Attacks and Killings Can Never Be a Solution

Pope Francis also called for "the courage to resume dialogue so that the fighting stops immediately in Gaza and on all fronts and the hostages are freed," aiding the populations with humanitarian aid. Bombings, murders, and violence serve no purpose, he added.

"Attacks, even targeted ones, and killings can never be a solution. They do not help to follow the path of justice, the path of peace, but generate even more hatred and revenge. Enough, brothers and sisters! Enough! Do not stifle the word of the God of Peace but let it be the future of the Holy Land, the Middle East, and the entire world! War is a defeat!"

All Parties Must Seek the Truth in Venezuela

Pope Francis then expressed concern for Venezuela, "which is experiencing a critical situation" after the contested re-election of President Maduro.

"I make a heartfelt appeal to all parties to seek the truth, to exercise restraint, to avoid all kinds of violence, to resolve disputes through dialogue, and to care for the true good of the population and not for partisan interests."

The Pope's Prayer for the Victims of the Rains in India

Pope Francis, who entrusted the South American country to the intercession of Our Lady of Coromoto and to the prayer of Blessed José Gregorio Hernandez, also extended his thoughts to the Indian populations, particularly in Kerala, "hard hit by torrential rains, which have caused numerous landslides, resulting in loss of life, numerous displaced people, and extensive damage." The Pope invites everyone to join him in prayer, "for those who have lost their lives and for all the people affected by such a devastating calamity."

Justice and Truth for the Victims of the Beirut Port Explosion

Pope Francis also remembered the beatification, last Friday in Lebanon, of the Maronite patriarch Stefano Douayhy. "A teacher of faith and a diligent shepherd, he was a witness of hope always beside the people," during his period of guiding the Maronite Church from 1670 to 1704, "a difficult era also marked by persecutions."

"Even today, the Lebanese people suffer greatly. In particular, I think of the families of the victims of the Beirut Port explosion. I hope that justice and truth will be achieved soon."

On the day of remembrance of Saint John Vianney and the day when in some countries the Feast of the Parish Priest is celebrated, Pope Francis expressed closeness and gratitude "to all those parish priests who with zeal and generosity, sometimes amid much suffering, devote themselves to God and the people."