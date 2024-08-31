Pope: Clean energy requires renewable sources and responsible consumption

Pope Francis addreses members of “Terna”, an Italian electric transmission company, and lauds their commitment to clean energy, transparency, and ethical responsibility, emphasising the importance of their work for the common good and the environment.

By Francesca Merlo

Pope Francis on Saturday addressed members of “Terna”, an Italian electric transmission company, which the Holy Father describes as being “among the most important players in the economic and social life of Italy and Europe.”

“You are an operator of the common good,” the Pope told them, adding, “the good of all and each one.”

He went on to note how we take turning on lights for granted, not thinking of the work of so many people that makes this to happen. “Let us not forget those who have fallen in the workplace in energy infrastructure, and let us ensure that no more ever do!” he said.

Committing to a better future

The Pope then went on to highlight Terna’s commitment to a future powered by clean energy.

There is a lot of dirty energy on our planet, continued the Pope, dirty “due to too many fossil and non-renewable sources; but also dirtied by injustice, by wars that are born and fueled by the hunger for energy; dirtied by unjust labor relations, by the concentration of enormous profits in few hands, by unsustainable work rhythms that pollute business relationships and the soul of people”. Good energy, the Pope emphasised, is not just a technological issue: “production and consumption must become increasingly fair and inclusive.”

However, the Pope acknowledged that energy inclusion and energy democracy are a challenge with many dimensions.

“One cannot be a sovereign citizen if one remains an energy subject,” he noted, adding that it is for this reason that the "spread of energy communities deserves to be supported and encouraged."

Transparency in the industry

Pope Francis also congratulated all those present because “you aim for transparency”. He noted the company's “Ethics Committee,” stressing how important it should be for every large company to have one.

Today, the Pope continued, the word “network” is used a lot. “The network is also a beautiful metaphor for human cooperation and reciprocity, of the relationship between the part and the whole,” he said.

Changing lives

Pope Francis then recalled that just a few decades ago, Terna worked to bring light even into the homes of the poor, who greeted the arrival of the pylons and poles that carried electricity to the countryside as one welcomes a great gift.

“It is no coincidence that, during wars, the first infrastructures hit in cities are the electrical ones because this directly affects the life of families and lowers the morale of the people,” said the Pope.

“Dear friends”, he concluded, “work is also social love, civil fraternity. In producing and distributing energy, you put your intelligence, your soul, your heart, your love into it”. Finally, he said, “we should remember it more, and therefore thank more.”