Pope to Medjugorje Youth Festival: Be like Mary, the authentic disciple

Pope Francis sends a message to participants at the Medjugorje Youth Festival, inviting them to emulate Mary by embracing God's Word and faithfully fulfilling their mission.

By Francesca Merlo

Pope Francis on Friday 2 August sent a message to the participants of the 35th Medjugorje Youth Festival, taking place from 1-6 August.



In his message the Pope expressed his joy at being able to address all those taking part in the festival reflecting on the theme: "Mary has chosen the better part".

Based on this saying, Pope Francis offered the young people a few brief suggestions aimed at their spiritual growth and commitment to the Church and worldwide.

Authentic disciples

Pope Francis dedicated his message to what he described as "authentic disciples". He explained that "with what He says to Martha, the sister of Lazarus and Mary, Jesus reminds us that the approach of an authentic disciple is to listen to the Word of the Lord. Mary realizes that the Lord has entered her house, but He also wants to enter her heart. Indeed, she sat at His feet to listen to Him, thus choosing the better part that 'will not be taken away from her.'"

Like Mary

Another authentic disciple, the Pope continued, is Mary of Nazareth. He explained that God entered her house and spoke to her. She welcomed God's Word into her heart, participated in His plan, and offered herself entirely when God sent His Son. She was present at the cross when Jesus redeemed the world and followed the apostles at Pentecost when the Church was born. By embracing God's Word, the Virgin Mary faithfully fulfilled her mission, choosing the better part: the Lord Jesus.

"In the same way, dear friends, you are called to become authentic disciples of Christ" said the Pope. He invited the young people present to remain in the presence of the Master to meditate on the Word of God, asking that they letting it illuminate their mind and heart to discover and collaborate in the plan that the Father has for each of them. "For this reason", he continued, "I encourage you to establish a close relationship with the Gospel and to keep it with you, so that it serves as a compass indicating the path to follow".

Be strong and wise in the spirit

The Pope continued by explaining that, "an authentic disciple, becoming wise and strong in the Spirit, necessarily transmits the Kingdom of God to others because proclaiming His Word is not an obligation only for priests and religious but also for you, dear young people". He encouraged each young person present to have the courage to speak to Christ in their families, in their educational and work environments, and in their free time. "Announce Him especially with your life, manifesting the visible presence of Christ in your existence, in your daily commitment, and in coherence with the Gospel in every concrete decision".

Finally, Pope Francis entrusted each young person present to Mother Mary, Mother of the Church, "so that she may intercede for you to have the strength and wisdom to speak with God and speak of God".