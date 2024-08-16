Cardinal Bo: Pope in Asia to even reach Asians transmitting faith in new homelands

In a wide-ranging interview ahead of the Pope's imminent Apostolic Journey to Asia, Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, the President of the Federation of Asian Bishops' Conferences, offers Vatican Media an inside look at the upcoming Visit's significance.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

In a wide-ranging interview with Vatican Media, Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, Archbishop of Yangon, Myanmar, and the President of the Federation of the Asian Bishops' Conferences (FABC), described the Asia and Oceania that Pope Francis will be visiting during his Apostolic Journey to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, and Singapore, 2 - 13 September, marking his 45th Apostolic Journey abroad, and one of his several to Asia.

In the interview, Cardinal Bo details the vibrant and diverse Church that despite political, economic, social, environmental, and cultural challenges, and the fact that "it is not always easy to live out the Christian faith in some parts of Asia," "continues to not just be alive but dynamic in different ways."

Your Eminence, Pope Francis is making his 45th Apostolic Journey to Asia and Oceania after his last travels abroad having been in September 2023. How do you evaluate the importance of this trip?

For many of the peoples of Asia, they only hear about the Pope and today more than before, they get to see him with the help of digital media. However, for the general population, the Pope is somewhat “distant.” The coming of the Pope to Asia creates not only excitement but also a renewed zeal for the faith and gives the Asian people a renewed sense of the faith, because it demonstrates that the Asian peoples are not far from the mind and heart of the Pope. What is more encouraging is that Pope Francis has chosen to visit smaller countries, less known to the world, like Papua New Guinea and Timor Leste, in this Visit to Asia, which thereby creates an opportunity for the world to get to know the Churches in these countries. There is excitement among the people not only because they get to see the Pope in person, but I am sure there will be a renewal in the life and faith of the local Churches.

As the President of the Federation of Asian Bishops Conferences, how does the diversity of Asian countries make this travel particularly significant? For instance, one thinks of the affluence of Singapore to the poverty of Papua New Guinea to the overwhelmingly Muslim Indonesia, to the overwhelmingly Catholic majority of the former Portuguese colony of Timor Leste. What is interesting to note here?

The uniqueness of Asia is its diversity, in terms of cultures, religions, and traditions. While Christians are a minority in most countries of Asia, except the Philippines and Timor Leste, we a see a growing faith. The Churches in Asia though small, are vibrant and alive. The Holy Father will get a first-hand view of the dynamic diversity of the Churches in Asia and also the faith of its people. Whether rich or poor, majority or minority, the faith of the people remain steadfast despite the diversity of challenges face in the different countries.

What can the Universal Church learn from the Church in Asia?

Three words come to mind: peace and harmony, and that which makes peace and harmony a reality, that is to say dialogue. Despite the numerous challenges faced by the Churches in Asia, our goal is to seek peace and harmony. Everyone seeks peace and harmony and that is why when faced with political oppression, poverty, climate devastation and many more, the Church has to be in partnership with others in order to restore peace and harmony in the lives of those who are impacted directly. In Asia we learn to collaborate, dialogue, and respect each other. But most of all, we have learned how to co-exist as brothers and sisters despite the hardships. I believe the pathways of peace and harmony through dialogue is what Asia can offer to the Universal Church.

Tell me about the witness of the Church in Asia?

The Churches in Asia are alive and vibrant. It is enough to see that many of our churches are full during Sunday Masses. You will notice that many of the Asians who migrate to other countries, they keep their faith alive. They are our missionaries to these ancient Churches. They bring a renewed hope and zeal to these “new homes” of theirs. We are also witness many persecuted Churches across Asia. It is not always easy to live out the Christian faith in some part of Asia. Despite these challenges, which are political, economic, social, and cultural, they faith continues to not just be alive but dynamic in different ways.

And what does the Church in Asia, or in each of these four individual Churches, need from the Church? Or their societies...?

It is difficult for me to state what the individual Churches need from the Church, but it is my prayer that the visit of the Holy Father brings about a renewed zeal for the faith and a greater openness to one another to live in peace and care for one another as sisters and brothers, each one looking out for the other irrespective of any differences that we may have.

The Pope visited you in Myanmar before going on to Bangladesh, and likewise I remember his emotion to be back in Asia before the pandemic for his Journey to Japan and Thailand. How is this trip to Asia going to make new memories?

Every visit of the Holy Father is both unique and refreshing. I am sure the Pope has a message for Asia in this visit just like he did in the previous visits and am sure the memories will come naturally and in due time to experience their effects. However, my own hope is that the visit of the Pope will bring about a renewal in the life and faith of the Churches in Asia to be living witnesses to the world of our thriving Church.

And how much do you believe the topic of climate and care for the environment will play in given this region is being increasingly slammed by natural disasters provoked by the climate crisis?

The effects of climate change are devastatingly experienced in Asia. Given that the topic of climate care is close to the heart of the Holy Father, I am sure he will be addressing this issue. We can no longer be bystanders but have to be actively involved in the promotion of climate care for the common good of all. The Church in Asia must also be protagonists in bring about this change in the region and in the world.

