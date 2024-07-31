Pope thanks circus workers for the smiles they bring to people's faces

Pope Francis pays an afternoon visit to Luna Park in Ostia Lido (southwest of Rome) where he meets with carnival and circus workers who live there assisted by Sisters Geneviève Jeanningros and Anna Amelia who provide pastoral care to them.

By Salvatore Cernuzio

Pope Francis took a break from his July "summer vacation" to spend the afternoon of Wednesday 31 July visiting with workers and those who offer pastoral assistance to them at a historic amusement park just about an hour southwest of Rome. Travelling to the Luna Park of Ostia Lido, the Pope gave them his warm wishes and support, saying he wished to personally express his gratitude as they help bring smiles on the faces of people.

Blessing of the statue of Our Lady



The Pope stopped for a few moments on his arrival, making the sign of the cross, before the image of the Blessed Mother, where a sign read "We need Our Lady to be our protector."

The Fiat 500 L with the Pope on board visiting the Luna Park in Ostia Lido

Sister Geneviéve's welcome

Arriving at around 3.05pm in 35-degree heat (95° Farenheit) with the Fiat 500 L advancing between swing sets and bumper cars, Pope Francis was greeted by French Sister Geneviève Jeanningros, a member of the Little Sisters of Jesus for over 56 years now. She was accompanied by her fellow Sister Anna Amelia. The Little Sisters of Jesus draw their inspiration from the writings and witness of Saint Charles de Foucauld who made service to his poorest brothers and sisters his life passion. Sister Geneviéve has met Pope Francis on previous occasions, bringing various groups she has assisted over the years to meet the Pope at the conclusion of the Wednesday General Audience.

A brief moment of entertainment during the encounter

Meeting with the people



Exclaiming "what a great joy you give us!," Sister Geneviéve together with the parish priest of the nearby Regina Pacis parish, Fr. Giovanni Vincenzo Patané, brought the Pope into a room used for children's birthday parties. Thunderous applause resounded as Pope entered with his wheelchair and his assistants holding candies and rosaries to hand out to everyone.

The Pope took the microphone and said a few words, saying "I thank you all for what you do to make people smile...thank you for helping to bring joy.”

Pope Francis greeting a family

The statue of Our Lady at Luna Park in Ostia Lido