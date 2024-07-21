Search

POPE

Pope at Angelus: Slow down, reflect, pray to be more caring

At the Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis says that to be more caring and compassionate, we need to slow down from the rush and worries of daily life by spending time in contemplation and prayer to recharge our physical and spiritual energies.

By Thaddeus Jones

Addressing the crowds gathered for the Sunday Angelus in Saint Peter's Square, Pope Francis reflected on the Gospel of the day, which recounts the apostles telling Jesus all about what they accomplished in the mission He entrusted them. The Lord then suggests they take some rest, but the crowds await them always, and the Lord expresses his compassion for them. The Pope explained how the Lord's invitation to rest and His compassion for the crowds are not mutually exclusive responses, but actually a combination of both we need to have.

Avoiding a "dictatorship of doing"

The demands of the apostolate can be exhausting, the Pope pointed out, and Jesus showed His concern for the disciples when He saw how tired they were. This is an ever present risk for us today as well, especially when enthusiasm for our mission work, with all its tasks and responsibilities, can make us fall victim to over-activism, where our "to do" list and results are the only things we see. We can become anxious and lose sight of what is essential, the Pope warned, exhausting body and spirit, which in the end weighs down on the service offered to the Church and in our pastoral care. He emphasized that we "beware of the dictatorship of doing!"

Challenges facing families

The Pope observed that in families sometimes a father may have to be at work all the time out of necessity to put bread on the table, and that means precious time with his wife and children ends up being sacrificed. Describing it as a social injustice, the Pope underscored that a father and a mother should have time to share with their children to raise a loving family and without having to fall into the "dictatorship of doing." He said let us think about how we can help families in this situation. 

Recharging body and spirit

The need to rest is not an escape from the world or a narrow focus only on personal well-being, the Pope went on to say, but is necessary for recharging our body and spirit to be able to respond with loving care and compassion to the needs of those around us. Resting and being compassionate are therefore linked, the Pope explained: "Only if we learn how to rest can we have compassion." When our hearts are not overcome with anxiousness from always doing and we are open to receiving God's grace through prayer and adoration, we can then truly "have a compassionate gaze, which knows how to respond to the needs of others," the Pope explained.

Slow down, reflect, pray

In conclusion, the Pope suggested we look at our own lives and whether we can stop what we are doing and take some time to be with the Lord, renewing ourselves in body and spirit. He prayed that the Blessed Virgin Mary my help us to "rest in the Spirit" even in the midst of all daily activities to be better available and compassionate towards others.

“May the Blessed Virgin Mary help us to "rest in the Spirit" even in the midst of all daily activities, and to be available to and compassionate towards others.”

 

Topics
21 July 2024, 12:22

The Angelus is a special prayer recited by Catholics three times a day, at 6am, noon, and 6pm and is accompanied by the ringing of the Angelus bell. The name comes from the Latin word for Angel and the prayer itself reminds us of how Jesus Christ assumed our human nature through the Mystery of the Incarnation.
The Pope recites the Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square every Sunday at midday.
He also gives a brief reflection on the Gospel of the day and often comments on some issue of international concern. The Pope’s words are broadcast all over the world on radio and television and widely shared on social media.
From Easter to Pentecost the Regina Coeli is prayed instead of the Angelus. This prayer commemorates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and, like the Angelus, concludes with the recitation of the Gloria three times.

Angelus

Angelus Dómini nuntiávit Mariæ.
Et concépit de Spíritu Sancto.
Ave Maria...

Ecce ancílla Dómini.
Fiat mihi secúndum verbum tuum.
Ave Maria...

Et Verbum caro factum est.
Et habitávit in nobis.
Ave Maria...

Ora pro nobis, sancta Dei génetrix.
Ut digni efficiámur promissiónibus Christi.

Orémus.
Grátiam tuam, quǽsumus, Dómine,
méntibus nostris infunde;
ut qui, Ángelo nuntiánte, Christi Fílii tui incarnatiónem cognóvimus, per passiónem eius et crucem, ad resurrectiónis glóriam perducámur. Per eúndem Christum Dóminum nostrum.

Amen.

Gloria Patri... (ter)
Requiem aeternam...

Benedictio Apostolica seu Papalis

Dominus vobiscum.Et cum spiritu tuo.
Sit nomen Benedicat vos omnipotens Deus,
Pa ter, et Fi lius, et Spiritus Sanctus.

Amen.

The Angelus Prayer

The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary.
And she conceived of the Holy Spirit.
Hail Mary, etc...

Behold the handmaid of the Lord.
Be it done unto me according to Your Word.
Hail Mary, etc...

And the Word was made Flesh.
And dwelt among us.
Hail Mary, etc...

Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God.
That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray:
Pour forth, we beseech You, O Lord,
Your Grace into our hearts;
that as we have known the incarnation of Christ,
Your Son by the message of an angel,
so by His Passion and Cross
we may be brought to the glory of His Resurrection.
Through the same Christ, Our Lord.

Amen.

Glory be, etc… (3 times)
Eternal rest…

Apostolic Blessing

The Lord be with you.
And with your spirit.
Blessed be the name of the Lord.

Now and forever.

Our help is in the name of the Lord.
Who has made Heaven and Earth.
May Almighty God bless you.
In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.