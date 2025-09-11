US Catholic Leaders call for prayer in ‘perilous moment’ in society

Following the assassination of a political activist in Utah, U.S. Catholic leaders call for prayer, highlighting a wider pattern of violence affecting communities nationwide.

By Vatican News

Catholic bishops and Church leaders in the United States have responded with grief and appeals for peace following the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who died on September 10 after being shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

31-year-old Kirk, leaves behind his wife and two young children. His assassination comes amid a series of violent episodes that have shaken communities across the country.

Entrusting victims to God

The Diocese of Arlington noted that the tragedy adds to a “vicious pattern of political and social disorder” that has claimed the lives of several innocent victims in recent weeks.

Among them are two children killed in a school shooting in Minneapolis and Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, murdered on a Charlotte light rail train; and now Charlie Kirk, an American conservative political activist, founder of Turning Point Action.

“We entrust each of these victims to God, our Heavenly Father and author of every human life, and his Son Jesus Christ, the reason for our supernatural hope,” the diocesan statement reads.

A call to deeper faith and unity

Church leaders emphasised that the roots of such violence lie in the rejection of God and of the dignity of the human person. “We can eradicate these ills only through a firm reliance on God, through a deeper devotion to Christ and the Gospel, through a sincere love for persons reflected in law, and through a renewed commitment to justice and public order,” the statement continues.

They warned that the nation is living through a “perilous moment,” not only in terms of political disagreements and policy disputes, but in the deeper challenge of upholding faith, family, and a shared commitment to live together in peace.

Prayers for peace

In the wake of the tragedy, bishops and Catholic officials across the U.S. are calling for prayer for Kirk’s family, for all the recent victims of violence, and for a renewed spirit of reconciliation in American society.

“The assassination is a tragedy for our country and for humanity,” Bishop Oscar A. Solis of Salt Lake City said, urging the faithful to pray for peace and for a national reckoning that will “rid us of senseless violence once and for all.”