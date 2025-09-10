Fr. Romanelli in Gaza: ‘It was a blessing to speak with the Pope'
Vatican News
Fr. Gabriel Romanelli, parish priest of the Holy Family parish in Gaza, shared in a video message his joy at receiving a call from Pope Leo XIV following Israel’s order for residents to evacuate Gaza City.
“We told him we are well, even if the situation remains difficult,” the Argentine priest said. “The Pope gave us his blessing and prayed for us and for peace. He follows everything closely and is committed to ending the war.”
The Holy Family parish continues to shelter around 450 displaced people, including the elderly, the sick, and children. “Most of the population does not want to leave,” Fr. Romanelli explained. “Everywhere there is danger, but many want to remain in the city. We try to accompany them and help as we can.”
Despite the suffering, the parish recently celebrated a wedding and welcomed the birth of a baby boy named Marcos. “In the midst of so much pain, God blesses us with signs of life and joy,” the priest said.
Fr. Romanelli concluded with an appeal to join in prayer: “We continue to pray for peace, for the whole of Gaza, for the Middle East, and for the world. May the Lord, through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, grant us the miracle of peace.”
Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here