A grab from Fr Romanelli's video  
Church

Fr. Romanelli in Gaza: ‘It was a blessing to speak with the Pope'

The parish priest of Gaza’s Holy Family church says his phone call on Tuesday with Pope Leo XIV was a blessing. The parish continues to shelter 450 people, including elderly, sick, and children, as many residents remain despite the danger.

Vatican News 

Fr. Gabriel Romanelli, parish priest of the Holy Family parish in Gaza, shared in a video message his joy at receiving a call from Pope Leo XIV following Israel’s order for residents to evacuate Gaza City.

“We told him we are well, even if the situation remains difficult,” the Argentine priest said. “The Pope gave us his blessing and prayed for us and for peace. He follows everything closely and is committed to ending the war.”

The Holy Family parish continues to shelter around 450 displaced people, including the elderly, the sick, and children. “Most of the population does not want to leave,” Fr. Romanelli explained. “Everywhere there is danger, but many want to remain in the city. We try to accompany them and help as we can.”

Despite the suffering, the parish recently celebrated a wedding and welcomed the birth of a baby boy named Marcos. “In the midst of so much pain, God blesses us with signs of life and joy,” the priest said.

Fr. Romanelli concluded with an appeal to join in prayer: “We continue to pray for peace, for the whole of Gaza, for the Middle East, and for the world. May the Lord, through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, grant us the miracle of peace.”

Topics
10 September 2025, 17:43
