News from the Orient – September 10, 2025

In this week's news from the Eastern Churches, produced in collaboration with L'Œuvre d'Orient, Christians celebrate the Nativity of the Virgin Mary, the Missionaries of Charity recall St. Teresa of Calcutta, and Eastern rite bishops meet in Vienna.

This week’s News from the Orient:

Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary

On September 8, Christians celebrated the Nativity of the Virgin Mary, one of only three births honored by the Church, along with those of Jesus and John the Baptist.

In the East, the feast is marked by the Divine Liturgy, hymns, and prayers to Mary, the “joy of all creation.”

Churches are adorned with flowers, and icons are venerated with incense and candles.

In Saydnaya, Syria, the faithful take part in processions, carrying icons and singing in honor of the Mother of God.

Feast of Mother Teresa

On September 5, the Catholic Church celebrated Saint Mother Teresa, a date that also marks her death.

The Missionaries of Charity, her congregation, observe the feast day with fasting and prayer.

In Alexandria, Egypt, the sisters celebrated with their residents enduring great hardship, sharing a moment of fraternity and prayer in memory of the woman who dedicated her life to the poorest.

European Bishops’ Meeting in Vienna

This week, Vienna is hosting the 23rd meeting of Europe’s bishops of the Eastern Churches.

The bishops are discussing the theme: “Unity in Diversity,” together with the Prefect for the Eastern Churches, Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, and the Archbishop Emeritus of Vienna, Cardinal Christoph Schönborn.

This encounter holds special significant as it marks their first meeting since the election of Pope Leo XIV.