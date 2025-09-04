News from the Orient – Sept. 3, 2025

In this week's news from the Eastern Churches, produced in collaboration with L'Œuvre d'Orient, Christians refuse to leave Gaza City, the Armenian Catholicos recalls fallen heroes, and nuns from the Middle East take a break in France.

This week’s News from the Orient:

Christians refuse to leave Gaza City

“We will stay.” These are the words of the clergy of the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Porphyrius in Gaza, as they refuse to evacuate despite an order by the Israeli army.

More than five hundred Gazans have found refuge in the church, including sick people, elderly, and children.

For several days, Israel has implemented its plan for total occupation of the city, where one million people live.

The population is being pushed toward the south of the enclave, already overcrowded and impoverished.

On August 26, the Latin and Greek Orthodox Patriarchs of Jerusalem issued a joint statement reaffirming the clergy’s intention to “continue to care for all those who are in the church.”

Karekin II celebrates the independence of Artsakh

On September 2, the Independence Day of the Republic of Artsakh, the Catholicos of All Armenians, Karekin II, delivered a message of remembrance and hope.

He recalled the tragedies of 2020 and 2023, marked by war, the forced exodus of the Armenian population, and the captivity of officials and soldiers in Baku.

On the symbolic day, he honored the memory of fallen heroes and called for prayer for the liberation of the captives and for peace.

The Catholicos urged the defense of the rights of the displaced people, the preservation of Armenian spiritual heritage, and unity, looking to the future in faith.

Holidays for Middle Eastern religious sisters

Forty-five religious sisters from the Middle East stayed in France in August for a few weeks of rest.

Since the summer of 2023, thanks to L’Œuvre d’Orient and CORREF, French congregations have been opening their doors free of charge to sisters from Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, or Palestine.

In their countries, they face heavy workloads and difficult situations.

Their visits, increasingly numerous, attest to the success of this initiative. The sisters praise the warm welcome, and their presence brings joy and freshness to the French communities.