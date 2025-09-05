Nordic Bishops hold plenary in Rome, calling for holiness and peace

The Nordic Bishops celebrated Mass in the crypt under St. Peter's Basilica

The Nordic Bishops meet in Rome for the plenary assembly to mark the Jubilee Year, joining their voices to the Pope’s call for an end to war, for justice, and for a more missionary Synodal Church.

By Sr. Christine Masivo, CPS

The Nordic Bishops’ Conference convened for a Plenary Assembly in Rome on September 1-5 to mark the Jubilee Year.

The meeting provided an opportunity to reflect on the Church’s mission in a time of global uncertainty, with an audience with the Pope Leo XIV as its most significant moment.

Opening the assembly, Bishop Eril Varden of Trondheim highlighted the need of holiness, courage and virtue in today’s distorted society. “These are the qualities we must bring in a world fragmented, marked by war and morality decline,” he said.

The Bishops noted an increasing interest in the Catholic Church in the Nordic countries, pointing to the increasing number of catechumens and converts.

“They are not just to be received into the Church, but these new members are to be formed and prepare to become mature, credible witnesses to the Gospel,” they said in their concluding statement.

The Bishops had a private audience with Pope Leo XIV on Thursday, and they said the Pope encouraged them to deepen ecumenical dialogue and embrace missionary spirit.

With the Pope’s call, the Bishops renewed their commitment to implement the fruits of the Synod of Bishops.

They announced the creation of an inter-Nordic synodal team to foster this process across all regions.

Heeding the Pope’s call for a more missionary Church, the Bishops expressed their desire to further implement the worldwide Synod of Bishops in the Nordic countries.

Bishop Varden noted that synodality is already imbedded in the Nordic ecclesial life. “Effective synodal structures already exist in our Nordic context and are put to use productively,” he said, adding that the synodal process must always remain focused on its ultimate goal: Jesus Christ.

The Bishops expressed deep concern in the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

Bishop Bürcher, a long-standing member of the Holy Land Commission, said, “This war, the suffering of the population in Gaza, the hostages still imprisoned—this entire situation causes our hearts to bleed.”

In union with the Holy Father, the Nordic Bishops urgently appealed for the release of all hostages, a permanent ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian aid and full respect for international law.

The Bishops have invited the faithful to join in prayer for true, just, and lasting peace in the Holy Land, especially on the upcoming feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross, which has roots in the Holy Land.

The plenary assembly concluded with the Bishops reaffirming their mission to be a sign of unity, hope and faith in a world longing for meaning and peace.