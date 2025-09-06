Lord's Day reflection: The cost of discipleship

As the Church marks the Twenty-third Sunday of Ordinary Time, Fr Luke Gregory reflects on "The cost of discipleship: a call to true commitment"

By Fr Luke Gregory, OFM

The teachings of Jesus resonate profoundly, especially for those seeking deeper meaning and peace. As revealed to us in the Gospel today, we encounter a striking message meant for all men and women of goodwill, imploring us to consider the gravity and requirements of true discipleship. The challenge laid before us is not merely to follow but to fully commit, transcending superficial attachments and grasping the essence of a profound and meaningful journey that can lead to lasting interior peace and harmony.

Jesus speaks to a crowd, emphasising that following Him requires a profound commitment. The striking phrase, "If anyone comes to me without hating his father and mother, wife and children, brothers and sisters, and even his own life, he cannot be My disciple," is often misinterpreted. This hyperbolic expression of "hatred" underscores the necessity of prioritising one's spiritual mission over familial bonds and self-interest. It highlights the difficulty of the path Jesus calls us to follow—one that requires unwavering dedication and the courage to face societal pressures. The notion of "carrying one’s own Cross" reinforces the idea of sacrifice. It’s a powerful metaphor for the struggles and hardships that come with a sincere commitment to one’s beliefs.

Discipleship entails not just following a set of doctrines or rituals but embodying a way of life that often runs contrary to the norms of society. As we embrace this journey, we are invited to confront our misunderstandings and misgivings about what it means to lead a meaningful life.

Jesus employs practical insights from daily life to further convey His teachings. He queries, "Which of you wishing to construct a tower does not first sit down and calculate the cost?" This analogy encourages self-reflection. Are we prepared to assess the sacrifices required to pursue our spiritual ambitions? It serves as a reminder that thoughtful preparation is essential in any significant endeavour. Just as we would not undertake a construction project without ensuring we have the necessary resources and plans, embarking on a spiritual path demands a deliberate and mindful approach.

The imagery of a king contemplating battle further illustrates this theme of preparation and strategy. A wise leader understands the importance of evaluating one’s strengths against the capabilities of an adversary. Similarly, the journey of discipleship requires us to understand our limitations and the challenges that lie ahead. Often, we face internal and external battles, and it is through introspection and prayer that we find the strength to navigate these conflicts.

Finally, Jesus concludes with a profound challenge: "Anyone of you who does not renounce all his possessions cannot be My disciple." This directive challenges us to consider what we hold dear and the attachments that may hinder our spiritual progress. Possessions can manifest as material goods, but they can also represent emotional bonds, fears, and ambitions. True peace comes from letting go of these ties, allowing us to embrace the radical freedom found in its fullness in authentic discipleship.

Jesus invites us to contemplate the true cost of discipleship—one that calls for a prioritisation of spiritual commitments over worldly attachments. It is a path of profound transformation, preparation, and renunciation. As we seek peace in our own lives and beyond to the world at large, let us heed this challenge, recognising that the road less travelled leads not only to our personal growth but also to collective harmony.

In choosing true commitment to our spiritual journeys, we can indeed be the harbingers of peace in a world yearning for it.