Faithful in Brazil venerate relic of Carlo Acutis in Campo Grande

The relic is a dark blue pullover sweater—one of the most well-known garments associated with the young Italian, as he is seen wearing it in several photos. The relic arrived on September 1st at São Sebastião Parish for the canonization of Carlo Acutis scheduled 7 September at the Vatican.

By Vinicius Bracht (Campo Grande, Brazil)

Campo Grande is experiencing days filled with intense faith and emotion with the arrival of the blue sweater of Carlo Acutis—a relic worn by the young Italian who will be canonized this coming Sunday (7 September) at the Vatican. The item was escorted by the Fire Department to the São Sebastião Parish on the evening of Monday (1 September), marking the official opening of the Canonization Week. According to organizers, more than a thousand people took part in the celebration.

The relic was gifted by the Blessed’s own mother, directly from Assisi

Displayed in an acrylic case before the altar, the sweater is expected to remain at the parish after the canonization. “The relic will be present at Masses through this Tuesday (2 September). Afterwards, it will be taken to the Chapel of the Miracle in Vila Margarida and will return to the parish on Sunday for the Mass of Thanksgiving,” explained Father Marcelo Tenório.

According to Dulce de Morais, coordinator of the Canonization Week preparations, the relic will not be open for general visitation during the day—only during evening services. “After the canonization, a team will prepare everything necessary so that the sweater can remain available at São Sebastião Parish, though no official date has been set,” she added.

First Lady Mônica Riedel attended the celebration and emphasized the significance of the event: "It’s a truly special, very emotional moment. We are overjoyed to have Carlo’s relic with us, ready to bring about more miracles. Seeing this reality, with a 15-year-old young man, is incredibly powerful and strengthens our Catholic faith,”she said.

The relic was escorted by the Fire Department to the main church, where the opening Mass of Canonization Week was celebrated.

The Path to Sainthood

The canonization of Carlo Acutis comes after five months of anticipation. Initially scheduled for 27 April, during the Jubilee for Adolescents, the ceremony was postponed due to the death of Pope Francis.

The recognition of sainthood follows two miracles attributed to the young man. The first occurred in 2010 in Campo Grande, when Matheus Lins Vianna—then 6 years old—was healed of a severe pancreatic malformation after prayers before an image of Carlo in the Chapel of São Sebastião. The second, confirmed last year, involved the recovery of a woman in Italy who faced life-threatening complications during childbirth.

Canonization Week schedule

Celebrations will continue through Saturday (6 September) with activities at the Chapel of the Miracle. On Sunday (7 September), the day of the canonization, programming begins at 4:00 AM (local time in Mato Grosso do Sul) at the São Sebastião Parish, with a live broadcast of the canonization ceremony from the Vatican. Activities will continue until 11:30 AM, concluding with a public fellowship lunch at Clube Estoril.