Carmelite missionaries mourn death of Superior General, three sisters in Tanzania

The Church in Tanzania and the Carmelite Missionary Sisters of St. Thérèse of the Child Jesus are mourning the tragic loss of four religious sisters, including the congregation’s Superior General, and their driver, who died in a road accident on September 15.

By Sr. Christine Masivo, CPS

The accident occurred around 11:00 p.m. in Mwanza, Tanzania, when the vehicle carrying five religious sisters and their driver collided with a lorry as they were on their way to Mwanza Airport for a journey to Dar es Salaam.

The five who died in the accident were Sr. Lilian Kapongo, Superior General of the Carmelite Missionary Sisters of St. Thérèse of the Child Jesus (MCST), Sr. Nerina, Secretary General of the Congregation, Sr. Damaris Matheka, Sr. Stellamaris, and their driver.

One sister survived the crash but was critically injured and is currently receiving treatment at Bugando Hospital, Mwanza.

The sisters had been in the diocese for the perpetual profession of three of their members, a joyful celebration held on Saturday.

On Sunday morning, September 15, they visited the Bishop’s residence in Kahama to bid farewell before traveling toward Mwanza. It was during their final leg of the journey, from Bukumbi–Mwanza to the airport, that the accident occurred.

Speaking to Vatican News, Archbishop Jude Thaddaeus Ruwaʼichi, O.F.M. Cap., of Dar es Salaam expressed his profound grief, calling the accident “a heavy loss not only for the Carmelite Missionary Sisters but for the entire People of God in Tanzania.”

The Archbishop said the accident “which has robbed us of four illustrious Sisters of the Carmelite Congregation of St. Thérèse is indeed a tremendous incident.”

“I hereby commiserate with the Carmelite Sisters in this time of mourning. May the Almighty God grant eternal rest to our beloved Sisters,” he said.

Archbishop Ruwaʼichi urged the faithful to unite in prayer for the repose of the souls of the deceased and for the healing of the sister who remains hospitalized.

About the Carmelite Missionary Sisters

The Carmelite Missionary Sisters of St. Thérèse of the Child Jesus, inspired by the Little Way of St. Thérèse of Lisieux, are dedicated to pastoral work, education, and missionary service among the poor and vulnerable.

Their sudden passing is being felt deeply within the Congregation and across the dioceses where they serve.

Funeral and memorial arrangements will be communicated by the Congregation in due course.