CELAM Theological Center presents Pan-American ecosystem project

Last week, a member of the Theological Center presented the initiative, called "Together", to the Pope, explaining that it offers training and practical programs on synodality for the Pan-American region in various languages.

In a private audience with Pope Leo XIV, Rafael Luciani—a lay theologian and director of the Biblical-Pastoral Theological Center (CEBITEPAL) of the Latin American and Caribbean Episcopal Council (CELAM)—presented the Pan-American Synodal Ecosystem project, Together, organized by CELAM. During the Jubilee of Synodal Teams next month, the project will officially be launched.

Last week, Pope Leo XIV welcomed Rafael Luciani, a lay theologian and director of the Biblical-Pastoral Theological Center, in the Vatican

Together, Juntos, Insieme

CELAM worked together with the Jesuit School of Theology in Berkeley, the Latin American Confederation of Religious Men and Women, and the American Synodality Observatory to create Together.

The project will be in different languages and its goal is to construct a “network of networks” in theology and pastoral ministry. Together will promote programs of formation and practical engagement with synodality across the Pan-American region.

Already underway

The first part of the project consists of a large, free online course with more than 30 Synod experts and participants, along with representatives from other synodal process, such as the Italian Synod. Tens of thousands of participants from around the world are expected to participate.

This course will cover key elements of the Final Document of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops. Members of the Synod’s General Secretariat, including Cardinals Mario Grech, Jean-Claude Hollerich, and Sr. Nathalie Becquart XMCJ, will give presentations.

A series of 10-minute videos in various languages, created to explain the essential content of the Final Document, will be included. The idea is that these matierals will become educational tools for formation programs around the world.

Bishop Lizardo Estrada Herrera, OSA, Secretary General of CELAM; José Luis Loyola, MSpS, President of CLAR; Agbonkhianmeghe E. Orobator, SJ, Dean of the Jesuit School of Theology in Berkeley; and Father Eric García, Deputy Secretary General of CELAM will all partake in the inauguration of this new course.

One more step forward

This initiative marks another step forward for the Latin American and Caribbean Church toward encouraging global collaboration—especially from the Pan-American context—while helping make the third phase of the Synod on Synodality a reality. The entire journey is set to culminate in 2028 with the grand World Ecclesial Assembly in Rome.