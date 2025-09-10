Catholic leaders stress climate action is vital to global peace

"There can be no true peace without climate justice, and no climate justice without peace.”

In a joint statement ahead of COP30, Pax Christi International, Caritas Internationalis, and CIDSE urge the need for immediate action to care for creation because “there can be no true peace without climate justice”.

By Kielce Gussie

Members of Pax Christi International, Caritas Internationalis, and CIDSE (International cooperation for development and solidarity) release a joint statement titled “Pilgrims of Hope for a Just and Peaceful World”.

The representatives of Catholic organizations around the world dedicated to promoting peace, justice, and care for the environment have come together to reiterate “a simple yet urgent truth: there can be no true peace without climate justice, and no climate justice without peace.”

Immediate action is needed

These Catholic leaders stress that the ecological crisis, fragmenting global order, and ongoing extreme poverty are not individual problems, but linked in a web of a common global threat. They argue we “are facing a convergence of mass suffering now and risks of future harm, perpetuated by a political and economic system that is at risk of coming completely undone.”

Referencing Pope Francis’ encyclical Laudato si’, the statement explains that these current crises are a result of refusing to consider future generations and the consequences of our actions. If action is not taken immediately to stop this downward spiral, the leaders warn, the planet could face “its darkest hour".

South Korea Catholic Church promotes Climate Change Campaign (ANSA)

Current conflicts in the world have already been worsened by climate change. The leaders argue that the rising frequency and intensity of extreme events, together with shifting resource availability and the uninhabitability of land, will result in the large-scale forced displacement of people — we have already seen some examples of this in countries around the world, such as Syria and South Sudan.

Moreover, vulnerable regions will face greater risks, and existing tensions will only grow. As a result, “climate action is not only an environmental imperative, but also a vital component of global peacebuilding.”

Profit over people = flawed logic

The connection between the ever-growing problem of climate change and global security is “not only linked, but also born of the same short-sightedness, immorality and flawed logic.”

For years, the priority has been placed on profit over people, which has led to power being given to those who benefit from destruction and division. Industries driven by the need to increase their profit margins have had a disproportionate influence on politics. They thrive on “instability, inequality, relentless extraction and oligarchic cronyism — leaving behind scorched land, broken communities, and a wounded world.”

The antidote is our shared values

The joint statement stresses these challenges all share a common root: a worldwide system based on short-term political interests and concentrated power. In the last few decades, the decision-making process has been controlled by a handful of countries and the vision of a world where every country—no matter its size or influence—has a say has been forgotten.

Moreover, these Catholic leaders encourage overcoming the “shift toward a ‘multipolar’ world where ‘might makes right’.” They highlight that these struggles can be overcome through shared values rooted in solidarity, the common good, and the principle of subsidiarity.

A man inspects wheat stems on a farm in Riviersonderend, South Africa

Decisions must be made to help those most affected by these crises and, above all, “we must uphold the preferential option for the poor, ensuring that those who are most vulnerable are first in life for support”.

The future starts now

The statement continues by challenging everyone to reimagine global systems and financial institutions, end fossil fuel subsidies, and make community-led solutions a priority. Additionally, there must be a focus on Indigenous knowledge and their right to live on their land.

What is the path forward? What steps can be taken towards this goal? The statement argues the principles of Catholic Social Teaching are guidelines, which “offer not only moral clarity, but practical guidance for building a world that is both peaceful and sustainable.”

Joining their voices with Pope Leo and other faith leaders, the members of Pax Christi International, Caritas Internationalis, and CIDSE call for an end to the path to violence, a change of course, and a renewal of the passion for peace. They urge a revival of the belief that a peaceful, green, and better world is possible.