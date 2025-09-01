Filipino Catholics join in prayer and fasting for political change

In the midst of political challenges in the Philippines, Catholic organizations, communities, and institutions are launching initiatives based on fasting and prayer to bring about change "for the common good of the country."

By Kielce Gussie

The Philippines is currently in the midst of political challenges. These include the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte, which were recently blocked by the Supreme Court and abandoned by the Senate; the “phantom” projects dedicated to flood control around the country; licenses given to multinational firms to mine in territories of irreplaceable environmental significance; and corruption.

According to Fides, the Vatican news agency, as a response, several Filipino Catholic groups, communities, and associations created spiritual initiatives based on fasting and prayer for the common good of the country. The goal is to educate the faithful on good governance, electoral reforms, and the need to end political dynasties in the Philippines.

Initiatives for change

From the Diocese of Cubao, Fr. Robert Reyes—a member of the Clergy for Good Governance (CGG)—brought a group of priests together to lead a penitential service at the Nuestra Señora de los Remedios Parish. This event highlighted the group’s commitment to “morality in public service.”

Additionally, the priests addressed the Senate, stressing their dedication “to genuine change.” A number of participants have been calling for an official review of the Supreme Court’s and senators’ decision to block the impeachment process against the Vice President.

Moreover, the work of this group of priests also included a week of prayer so “government officials, especially senators and judges, defend and strive for truth and justice for the good of the nation.”

A system which has shaken people’s faith

The founders of the CGG shared their goal is to “defend what is just, what is true, and what promotes the common good.” In an open letter from the group, they stressed that “in these difficult times, when the truth is distorted and justice is threatened, we are called not only to raise our voices, but also to pray, fast, and offer ourselves for the good of our beloved country.”

They argued the Supreme Court’s ruling has “shaken our people’s faith” in democratic institutions. Acknowledging that people have risen up in protest, the priests expressed that their response will be one “rooted in faith, repentance, and sacrifice.”

Other religious groups, including the Institute for Studies in Asian Church and Culture (ISAC) and the Church Café, have joined in with their own initiatives, like hosting prayer meetings. Catholic academic institutions such as the Ateneo School of Government and De La Salle University expressed their support and participation in the various events as well.

Joining for justice

Recently, Caritas Philippines also joined in calling on institutions to show “moral courage, the highest integrity, and a strong commitment to the rule of law” and challenged them to stay steadfast in justice to serve the “well-being of the Filipino people, especially the poor, the marginalized, and those whose voices often go unheard.”

Joining these other organizations, the Justice, Peace, and Integrity of Creation Commission of the Conference of Religious Superiors of the Philippines is encouraging everyone not to remain silent in the face of corruption.

The Conference reiterated that honesty is not useless. “Do not lose hope in the future of our country. This is the witness of our consecrated life. This is the mission we must not abandon.”

A Supreme Court ruling

In July this year, the Supreme Court declared the impeachment proceedings against the Vice President, Sara Duterte, unconstitutional. Duterte was accused of misuse of public funds and conspiracy to assassinate the President.

Three priests and two lay people have filed a petition with the Supreme Court for a review of the ruling and for Duterte to be removed from office.