Beninese Bishop: Jihadist attacks aim at preventing Church's activity

Following a recent attack by jihadists, the Bishop of N'Dali, Benin, Martin Adjou Moumouni, explains that the community is concerned about further violence as the militants "have also made it clear that they want to prevent the Church from continuing its pastoral activities.”

By Kielce Gussie

On 10 September, a jihadist group from Nigeria attacked the village of Kalalé in the Diocese of in Benin. Bishop Martin Adjou Moumouni of N’Dali told the Vatican’s Fides news agency that “the jihadists have announced further attacks” and everyone is worried.

A community threatened by violence

Bishop Moumouni explained the goal of these attacks is to kidnap soldiers and police officers “and then exchange them for their leaders, who are imprisoned in Benin”. He stressed the more than 200 jihadists targeted security forces in the area as they ambushed soldiers at a nearby military base and attacked a local police station.

“Thankfully”, Bishop Moumouni said, “the shootings, at least as far as we know, resulted in no casualties among the civilian population or the security forces.” However, six residents from the Kalalé village were kidnapped and their fate is unknown.

Bishops and priests in Benin

The bishop explained the torture and challenges these villagers must be facing after hearing the testimony of a chaplain who had been kidnapped with four others in July. “This man told me that he and his fellow sufferers were forced to walk blindfolded for long periods through the forest and even cross a river in a canoe before arriving at their place of detention.”

Only two, including the chaplain, have been released. A total of nine people are still being held by jihadists.

A threat to the Church

Bishop Moumouni explained that people are concerned because the jihadists have threatened to attack again, “but have also made it clear that they want to prevent the Church from continuing its pastoral activities.”

The bishop remains in communication with military leaders who had participated in a meeting with the government in Cotonou—a large port city in the country. They promised to contact him with any news, and with information about "the measures being taken to guarantee the safety of the people of the diocese and to allow us to continue our pastoral work."