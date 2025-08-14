Vietnam’s major seminaries set sights on unified, Christ-centered training model

Clergy and seminary educators attend Eucharistic Adoration during the 2025 Conference of Major Seminaries at Sam Son parish in Thanh Hoa diocese in Vietnam. Photo: Vietnamese Bishops' Conference

Nearly 70 seminary educators from across Vietnam meet in Sam Son parish, Thanh Hoa diocese, for the 2025 Conference of Major Seminaries.

By LiCAS News

The annual gathering of seminary formators, led by Bishop Joseph Do Quang Khang, president of the Commission for Clergy and Seminarians, met from August 4 to 6 and focused on revising the Ratio Nationalis for priestly formation in Vietnam in line with the Ratio Fundamentalis Institutionis Sacerdotalis of 2016.

Bishop Khang described the update as “an important and meaningful task” that would shape the future of priestly training in the country.

The conference drew directors and faculty from 11 major seminaries, alongside committee secretary Father Joseph Pham Van Trong.

The opening day began with a welcome from the Thanh Hoa diocesan leadership and an introduction to Sam Son parish’s history, followed by the opening Eucharistic Adoration.

The evening session set the tone for the days ahead, outlining the conference’s purpose and assigning working groups.

Over the next two days, participants examined six presentations comparing the 2012 and 2016 Ratio documents across four dimensions of formation—human, spiritual, intellectual, and pastoral.

Topics included theological foundations, education management frameworks, and the integration of modern training models such as the Context–Input–Process–Output (CIPO) approach and Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Discussions reaffirmed the Ratio 2016’s Christological vision of the priest as one who is docile to the Holy Spirit, in communion with the community, and zealous in proclaiming the Gospel.

Delegates stressed that the four dimensions of formation must work in unison to shape priests who embody these traits.

On the final day, participants celebrated a Thanksgiving Mass before departing for their respective seminaries.

Organizers expressed hope that the conference’s outcomes would strengthen both the mission and methodology of priestly formation in Vietnam, ensuring it remains faithful to the universal Church’s vision while addressing local needs.

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.