Faithful throng La Vang shrine for Assumption celebration in Vietnam

Tens of thousands of pilgrims gather at the shrine of Our Lady of La Vang in central Vietnam for the Assumption feast. Photo: (© Truyền thông TGP Huế / tonggiaophanhue.org / Vietnamese Bishops’ Conference)

More than 90,000 Catholics converged on the national shrine of Our Lady of La Vang in central Vietnam on August 15 to celebrate the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

By LiCAS News

The annual pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of La Vang opened before dawn on August 15 with a grand procession from the Marian monument to the Basilica altar, according to the Vietnamese Bishops’ Conference.

Pilgrims prayed the Rosary, sang hymns, and lifted petitions to the Virgin who, tradition holds, appeared in La Vang 227 years ago to comfort Catholics facing persecution.

Thousands of Catholics join the solemn procession honoring Our Lady of La Vang during the Assumption feast in central Vietnam. Photo: (© Truyền thông TGP Huế / tonggiaophanhue.org / Vietnamese Bishops’ Conference)

Father Dominic Phan Hung, vicar general of the Archdiocese of Hue, opened the celebration by recalling the legacy of the tradition.

“Before offering the solemn Mass in honor of the Assumption, children of Mary from across the nation and abroad gather here at La Vang to accompany the Blessed Mother in glorifying and thanking God for the singular grace given to her,” he said.

Archbishop Joseph Dang Duc Ngan of Hue and Father Dominic incensed the statue of Our Lady before leading the faithful toward the basilica.

As dawn broke, the illuminated image of Mary was described as “the hope of the pilgrim Church on earth.”

Archbishop: Assumption is ‘promise of eternal glory’

Archbishop Joseph presided over the solemn Mass at the Basilica altar, joined by Archbishop Emeritus Francis Xavier Le Van Hong of Hue, Archbishop Edward Tamba Charles of Freetown in Sierra Leone, and nearly 300 priests.

Clergy and faithful process toward the Basilica altar during the Assumption feast at the shrine of Our Lady of La Vang. Photo: (© Truyền thông TGP Huế / tonggiaophanhue.org / Vietnamese Bishops’ Conference)

Reflecting on Mary’s life, the Archbishop said it was a mystery of “God’s loving providence” and her faithful response in hope and trust. He urged Catholics “to follow Mary’s example of obedience to God’s will, so that His plan may be fulfilled in each person.”

He reminded pilgrims of Mary’s apparition at La Vang, saying it gave strength to believers in times of trial. “The Assumption is not only a major feast but also a firm promise of eternal glory for every believer—the peak of Christian hope,” he stressed.

Drawing on Scripture, Archbishop Joseph described Mary as “the image of the glorious Church,” “the first fruits of salvation,” and “a model of service and love.”

He underlined La Vang’s significance for Vietnamese Catholics, saying it is “the place Mary chose to accompany our Vietnamese people, amid wars, suspicion, and religious persecution.”

Thousands of Catholics join the solemn procession honoring Our Lady of La Vang during the Assumption feast in central Vietnam. Photo: (© Truyền thông TGP Huế / tonggiaophanhue.org / Vietnamese Bishops’ Conference)

Next Marian Congress announced

The Archbishop said he rejoiced that the pilgrimage took place “in the peace that God has given, fulfilling the hopes of many people. Especially, the Blessed Mother has also favored us with pleasant weather.”

He officially announced that the 32nd National Marian Congress of La Vang will be held on August 13–15, 2026. The celebration concluded with the solemn papal blessing carrying a plenary indulgence for the Jubilee Year 2025.

The Archdiocese of Hue said the faithful returned home carrying “faith in God and the peace of Mary, to remain hopeful pilgrims on their journey to heaven.”

