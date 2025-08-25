Church in Thailand equips seminarians for deaf ministry

Minor seminarians of the Archdiocese of Thare-Nongseng pose after training on Deaf ministry, many expressing interest in future pastoral work. Photo: Fr. Peter Bhuravaj Searaariyah

The Catholic Church in Thailand is stepping up efforts to strengthen pastoral care for the Deaf, beginning with a training program for seminarians at Fatima Minor Seminary in the Archdiocese of Thare-Nongseng in the northeast of the country.

By Chainarong Monthienvichienchai, LiCAS News

Fr. Peter Bhuravaj Searaariyah, Director of Pastoral Ministry for the Deaf of the Diocese of Chanthaburi and of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Thailand, led the training program from August 22–24 with the support of the seminary director, Fr. Chatchai Nilkhet.

The sessions introduced seminarians to basic pastoral approaches for ministering to the Deaf, religious sign language terminology, participation in Thai Sign Language (TSL) Mass, and reciting the Liturgy of the Word in sign language.

Encouraged by the response, Fr. Peter plans to expand the training to other minor seminaries in the country, as well as to novices of male and female religious congregations. “The goal is to prepare future priests and religious to serve the Deaf with understanding and compassion,” he said.

“There will be at least three sessions, each lasting at least two days,” he told LiCAS News.

The sessions at Thare drew strong engagement from seminarians, many of whom expressed a desire to deepen their knowledge of sign language for future pastoral work.

A group of about 15 seminarians has already formed an online network to share resources, discuss Deaf culture, and explore how pastors can adapt to emerging challenges, including the role of technology in communication. Plans are also underway for in-person gatherings to strengthen the network.

Fr. Peter stressed that pastoral care for the Deaf requires more than language skills. “Many Deaf people live in isolation and feel excluded from opportunities hearing people take for granted,” he said.

Effective ministry, he added, means listening attentively, building trust, and ensuring access to sacraments and community life.

He noted that some Deaf Catholics feel neglected by the Church, making it urgent to develop specialized pastoral care similar to that offered to migrants and travelers.

The Deaf, he said, have talents and skills equal to those of the hearing but require ministers who understand their unique cultural and linguistic identity.

Chaplains, therefore, must cultivate “deaf awareness”—a working knowledge of Deaf culture, its visual language, and its distinct way of experiencing the world.

The initiative aligns with the global Church’s efforts to promote equal rights and dignity for people with hearing difficulties.

In 2008, the Pope John XXIII Community helped establish the Service for the Pastoral Care of Deaf People and their Families, aimed at promoting equal human rights, dignity, and access to information for the Deaf.

The service also ensures that the Eucharist and other areas of spiritual life are made more accessible through sign language. “The goal is to increase Deaf people’s sense of belonging to the Church and their understanding of the Gospel,” Fr. Peter said.

Fr. Peter said the training in Thare marks a small but important step toward a more inclusive Church. “The seminarians’ enthusiasm gives us hope,” he noted. “If we prepare them now, the Church in Thailand will be ready to serve the Deaf community more fully—and perhaps offer an example for the wider Church in Asia, where Deaf chaplains are still very few.”

