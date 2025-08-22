Tanzania Catholic youth congress attracts over 4,200 participants in Mbeya

Thousands of young Catholics from across Tanzania gather in Mbeya to share their faith and examine their role in building the future of the country.

By Sarah Pelaji, Tanzania

The 6th National Congress of Catholic Young Workers (VIWAWA), organized by the Youth National Office of the Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC), is taking place at the Catholic University of Mbeya (CUoM) on August 19-23.

The event is hosted by the Catholic Archdiocese of Mbeya, and has brought together over 4,200 young people from 37 Catholic dioceses across the country.

During the opening Holy Mass, Archbishop Gervas Nyaisonga, Metropolitan of the Archdiocese of Mbeya, delivered the homily and urged young people to reject all forms of violence and immorality.

He condemned murder, abduction, torture, and other social injustices, and emphasized that these crimes are often committed by young people who are influenced or directed by others.

The Archbishop warned against blindly following illegal orders, and reminded young Catholics of their duty to uphold moral integrity, no matter the external pressures.

“Do not be part of murder or abductions. No one has the right to take another person’s life,” Archbishop Nyaisonga said. “It is disheartening to see innocent people being killed. Most of these acts are not committed by the elderly, but by the youth. Even if you are told to do so, you are still responsible for the crime. That is blind obedience, and it is not wise.”

Archbishop Gervas Nyaisonga delivers his homily at Mass

Call to reject corruption ahead of 2025 General Election

With Tanzania’s General Election set for October 29, 2025, Archbishop Nyaisonga cautioned the youth against engaging in bribery, fraud, theft, and discrimination.

He stressed the important role young people have in creating a fair society and warned against becoming tools for political corruption.

“This is a year filled with important events, especially the elections. Corruption will try to find its way. Do not be messengers of bribery or engage in voter manipulation,” he said. “Avoid laziness in both work and thinking.”

Emphasis on the value of life and moral responsibility

Archbishop Nyaisonga challenged young people to live with spiritual awareness and make wise, moral choices in their daily lives.

He encouraged them to uphold the dignity of life and to be mindful of their own conscience and that of others.

“Always ask yourself where you are, what you are doing, and who you are with. These are signs that you are walking the path of wisdom,” he said. “Educate and shape your own conscience, but don’t stop there; help others shape theirs too. It takes courage to tell someone that what they are doing is wrong.”

Participants in the Congress pose for a group photo after Mass

Condemnation of drug abuse, prostitution, and moral decay

Addressing rising concerns about youth involvement in drug trafficking, prostitution, and other immoral acts, Archbishop Nyaisonga urged the youth to avoid such behavior and not support moral decline in society.

“We must not entertain or promote acts of homosexuality, lesbianism, or any form of immorality that contradicts God’s plan for humanity,” he stated. “It breaks a parent’s heart to discover their child is involved in such things. What was once a gift from God now becomes a source of sorrow.”

He pointed out that boda boda (motorbike taxi) operators often violate road safety rules due to negligence, leading to unnecessary accidents and deaths, frequently affecting the youth.

Wisdom, prayer, and purposeful living

Archbishop Nyaisonga urged young Tanzanian Catholics to seek true wisdom through prayer, reflection, and following God’s commandments. He used the biblical example of King Solomon to remind them that those who seek wisdom gain far more.

“Don’t pray for pointless things. Solomon prayed for wisdom and received everything else. Let us strive to hear and follow God's word, which has the power to save,” he said.

He concluded by calling on the youth to be intellectually and spiritually active, using their talents to educate others and spread awareness about God’s love and expectations for His people.

“Ignorance causes many evils. Some young people sin simply because they haven’t had the chance to learn or understand God’s will,” he said. “We must rely not on worldly wisdom but on divine wisdom, the power that saves.”

About the VIWAWA National Congress

The VIWAWA National Congress is an annual event that gathers Catholic young workers from all dioceses across Tanzania for spiritual growth, education, and community building.

This year's congress, held in the Archdiocese of Mbeya, will run until its conclusion on August 23, 2025.

The event includes liturgical celebrations, workshops, talks, and cultural exchanges focused on empowering youth to become morally grounded and socially responsible citizens.