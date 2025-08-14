Spain celebrates 75th Anniversary of the Dogma of the Assumption

Image of Our Lady of the Assumption and Most Holy Rosary of Cantillana

To mark the 75th anniversary of the proclamation of the dogma of the Assumption of Mary, the Brotherhood of Our Lady of the Assumption and the Most Holy Rosary of Cantillana, in Seville, Spain, hold traditional religious events in honor of their Patroness from 14-23 August.

By Renato Martinez and Kielce Gussie

Seventy five years ago, Pope Pius XII proclaimed dogma of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary on November 1, 1950. The solemnity is celebrated yearly on 15 August. In honor of this important occasion, the Brotherhood of Our Lady of the Assumption and the Most Holy Rosary of Cantillana in Seville, Spain has published the schedule of traditional events and religious rites, taking place from August 14 to 23. Among the highlights is the majestic early-morning procession through the streets of Cantillana on August 15.

The Meaning of the Dogma’s Proclamation

For José Antonio Ortiz Muñoz, Elder Brother of the Brotherhood of the Assumption of Cantillana, this year’s celebration is particularly meaningful. The community has been preparing for it throughout the year with various events, including the Marian Congress Assumpta in Coelum, held in Seville from 2 – 4 May, and now with the Novena in honor of the Virgin Mary.

The Elder Brother explains that for the community, this 75th anniversary is a source of pride. “Many brotherhoods, not only in Seville but around the world, long felt that the Church needed to proclaim the Dogma of the Assumption — that the Virgin was taken up into heaven, that her Son called her and she was assumed body and soul into heaven.”

Procession with the statue of Our Lady "Sin Pecado"

Since the dogma was proclaimed in 1950, the Brotherhood of the Assumption has hosted official celebrations every 25 years to commemorate it. Ortiz Muñoz says this year is no different.

Preparing for the Assumption Celebration

The Brotherhood is not the only group that will be present at the celebrations. The Elder Brother noted that various national and international Church authorities will attend to offer reflections on the mystery of the Assumption and the significance of this anniversary.

Part of the Brotherhood’s preparation for the festivities includes the public rosary novena “led by women who accompany the sin pecado (banner of the Virgin), walking from the Hermitage of San Bartolomé to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption.”

At 9:00 p.m., the Virgin will be carried in procession throughout the town, blessing the people. Ortiz Muñoz describes how the novena will end on 23 August with another rosary and procession of women returning from the parish church to San Bartolomé.

“On the 15th, people come from all over Spain to see the Virgin, because she is deeply venerated. Visitors often say that the Virgin captures your heart — when you see her, she draws you in. If she touches you, you’ll never miss another August 15, because she calls the people with open arms and eyes lifted to heaven, as if she’s already entering glory and seeing her Son.”

Image of Mary Assumed into Heaven

The novena in honor of Our Lady of the Assumption

A number of prominent Church figures will partake in the novena procession, including. Auxiliary Bishop of Seville, Monsignor Teodoro León Muñoz, who will deliver the opening sermon on 14 August. On 15 August, the day of the Assumption, Monsignor Alejandro Arellano Cedillo, Titular Archbishop of Bisuldino and Dean of the Roman Rota Tribunal will give the homily.

Events will continue with sermons by Fr. Salvador Aguilera López on 16 August 16 and Fr. Juan Alberto Ramírez Avilés on 17-18 August—both Vatican officials and honorary members of the Brotherhood. From 19-23 August, Friar Stefano Cecchin, OFM, President of the Pontifical International Marian Academy in Rome and also an honorary member of the Brotherhood will also be part of the celebrations.